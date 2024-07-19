REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

The following information has been provided by area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday, June 22, Brookville 2400207: Shawn E. Duke, 48, of Brookville, driving under suspension. Released with court summons. His vehicle was impounded.

Sunday, June 23, Brookville 2400210: Two 17-year-old males were issued trespass warnings at Wendy’s.

Monday, June 24, Brookville 2400211: Police responded to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Triggs and Arlington roads. A male driving a Toyota Corolla was rear ended by an older woman driving a possible Jeep Cherokee or similar vehicle. The male motioned for the woman to pull into Speedway. After he entered the lot she fled east on Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

Brookville 2400213: Zachary A. Parker, 32, of Eaton, driving under suspension and two headlights required. Released with summons. Vehicle impounded.

Wednesday, June 26, Brookville 2400215: A 28-year-old male was trespassed from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Brookville 2400217: Police found a Florida license plate and placed it in the property room.

Thursday, June 27, Brookville 2400221: Shane T. Smith, 40, of Brookville, was charged with three counts of dog at large and three counts of annual registration of dogs.

Friday, June 28, Brookville 2400222: Jason A. Smith, 34, of Dayton 45409, was charged with disorderly conduct – offensive gesture or noise and camping. An officer spotted a campfire in the woods behind Lee’s Famous Recipe. Smith was ordered to come out and began cursing at the officer and making unreasonable noises. He was taken to the county jail.

Saturday, July 6, Clayton 240000712: Dethomas L. Thomas, 35, of Dayton 45403, and Deshawn A. Byrd, 32, of Dayton 45424, were each charged with disorderly conduct following a fight at Muse Lounge, 6504 Union Rd. Both were issued a court summons.

Monday, July 8, Clayton 240000721: A resident of Park Vista Road was issued a criminal warning for having a dog at large. She was told that if the dog gets loose again she would be cited into court.

Thursday, July 11, Clayton 240000729: A 2012 Chevy Malibu and a 2019 Chevy Equinox were stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 7900 block of Allison Ave. The key fob to the Equinox was left in the vehicle and the keys were left in the ignition of the Malibu at the time the vehicles were stolen.

Reach Ron Nunnari at [email protected].