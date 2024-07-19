Student notes

Students receive degrees at Miami

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement of 2024.

Local students awarded degrees included Lexi Anderson of Dayton. Trinity Charlton of Dayton. Elizabeth Huddleson of Englewood. Daniel Milby of Brookville. Jazlyn Simon of Dayton.

Molly Skinner

cum laude

BEREA — Molly Skinner of Dayton (45415), a graduate of National Trail High School, graduated cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science: Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Rey Nann Mark

Ducay graduates

ROCHESTER, NY — Rey Nann Mark Ducay of Englewood (45315) graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Ph.D. in imaging science.

Nearly 4,500 degrees were conferred in the 2023-2024 academic year at all of RIT’s campuses. RIT’s academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Patricia “Pattie” Moore, a distinguished designer and trailblazing alumna of the class of 1974.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls more than 20,500 students in 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

Capital University

President’s List

BEXLEY — Capital University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the sping 2024 semester.

Garret Pearce of Dayton (45415).

Rachel Smith of Englewood (45322).

Michelle Soto of Clayton (45315).

Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the President’s List, Provost’s List, and Dean’s List. The President’s List indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Joshua Adler

makes Dean’s List

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Manchester University students have earned a place on the Spring 2024 Dean’s List for their academic achievements.

At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the list.

Joshua Adler of Dayton (45415) was named to the Spring 2024 Dean’s List.

Adler was among nearly 360 students named to the Dean’s List. Adler is studying Philosophy & Religious Studies, Music & Peace Studies.

Undergraduate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List.

Gabrielle Kline

makes Dean’s List

LEXINGTON, KY — Gabrielle Kline of Clayton, OH (45315), was named to the spring 2024 University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. This accomplishment is a sign of Kline’s hard work and commitment to learning.

More than 1,800 undergraduate students have qualified for the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.6 GPA for the semester.

Alexis Patrick named

to UMGC Dean’s List

ADELPHI, Md. — Alexis Patrick of Englewood was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers.

Olivia Birdsall named

to Midway Dean’s List

MIDWAY, Ky. — Midway University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to its Dean’s List for the 2024 Spring Semester.

Olivia Birdsall of Dayton was among 388 students who made the Dean’s List. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester.

Midway University, founded in 1847, is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky area.

Jessica Brown graduates

MARIETTA — Jessica Brown of Brookville, was among more than 215 students who received diplomas at Marietta College’s 187th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 4, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center. Brown, who was also named to the spring Dean’s List, completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in Marketing.

Brown is also a graduate of Brookville High School.

Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college.