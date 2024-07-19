This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, July 22

Kindergarten Club, 10-11 a.m.

Kindergarten Club is intended for the families of children who are entering kindergarten in fall 2024. Children and caregivers participate together in a variety of fun activities designed to help children prepare for kindergarten. Tips for adults, early literacy activities, social and emotional learning opportunities, and skills that set children up to be successful students will be the focus.

This program is designed using evidence-based approaches to assist parents and caregivers on ways they can help young children develop skills they’ll need for school success.

While supplies last, rising kindergarteners will receive a bag with early learning materials for attending. Registration is not required.

Solar Science, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 should bring their friends and make a solar oven they can use to create solar prints or cook s’mores and more in their own backyard!

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, July 23

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: LEGO Challenge, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9-12 should bring their friends and show off their building skills by competing in various LEGO challenges. Registration is not required.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Adults looking for more mystery in their life can participate in a monthly book discussion featuring mystery novels! The book they’ll be reading then discussing is “The Manor House” by Gilly MacMillan. Registration is not required.

Wednesday, July 24

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, July 25

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen LEGO Challenge, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12, should bring their friends and show off their building skills by competing in various LEGO challenges. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month, we’ll be playing the Canadian traditional dexterity game Crokinole and other fun dexterity games. We’ll also have a mix of modern and classic board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome.

Friday, July 26

Storytime at the Park, 10-11 a.m.

Preschool kids can meet Miss Teresa at Golden Gate Park for an outdoor story time and activity! She will be setting up near the walking path closest to the front gate parking area and pond. If it is raining we’ll try to meet in one of the open-air shelters. Please dress according to the weather, and don’t forget your sunscreen! Registration is not required.