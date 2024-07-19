Voters to decide annexed land issue

A referendum concerning the annexation of Clay Township land by Brookville will be on the Nov. 5 ballot. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Council approved a resolution directing the Montgomery County Board of Elections to place a referendum on the Nov. 5 ballot that that could stop the city’s proposed development plans for 85.611 acres of recently annexed Clay Township land on Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The referendum is being placed on the Nov. 5 ballot after a group of residents calling themselves “Brookville Citizens for Keep It Rural,” garnered enough signatures from registered city voters, who will decide the fate of the annexed land.

Council, through ordinance 2024-07, is proposing that approximately 27.465 acres of the land situated at the front of the annexed land be zoned as General Business District.

Council proposes to zone the remaining 58.146 acres as R-1A.

Council plans to place both the General Business District and the R-1A zoning under a Planned Unit Development Overlay District, so council and the city can have control on how the land will be developed.

Council’s plan for the land, located across from the Brookville Fire Station, has received criticism from numerous city residents. Criticism of the plan has also been levied by residents of Clay and Perry townships.

Their concerns center on their belief that the path council is taking toward the development of the city is seriously affecting the “small town and rural charm” they say is the mainstay of the Brookville area.

Feeling council has ignored their concerns, the political action committee gathered the required signature to place the referendum on the November ballot, which will allow city residents to decide the issue.

Information provided to the Register-Herald stated the “Keep It Rural” initiative in Brookville “represents a community-driven effort to shape the development and growth within the City of Brookville in a manner that preserves the rural land of the surrounding areas.”

The information stated the group is focusing on several issues that will affect future growth of the city.

The issues are political advocacy, progressive and sustainable growth, small town and rural charm and high quality schools.

Council on May 21 approved a motion declaring a moratorium for any future annexations for the next 18 months while the city updates its comprehensive land use plan adopted in 2003.

City officials are currently working with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in the creation of a new plan.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].