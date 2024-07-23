174th Preble County Fair kicks off Saturday

The 174th “Famous” Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 3. Vendors and campers began arriving at the fairgrounds this past weekend, with set up to continue all week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The 174th “Famous” Preble County Fair will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from Saturday, July 27 to Saturday, Aug. 3. Vendors and campers began arriving at the fairgrounds this past weekend, with set up to continue all week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON – The first attractions for the midway have begun arriving at the fairgrounds, and final preparations are under way for the 174th Famous Preble County Fair which begins this Saturday, July 27.

The first Saturday of the fair, July 27, is once again Veterans Day. Veterans and one guest will be admitted free for the day. There will be a veterans’ memorial service in the grandstands at 10 a.m., and the parade will follow and enter the grandstands at 10:30 a.m. (The parade begins downtown at 10 a.m.)

Along with various scheduled livestock and other competitions, demolition derby fun will kick off at 6 p.m. in the grandstand, and the annual pie and cake auction will take place at 7 p.m. in the Expo Expansion.

Ohio CRA harness racing begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, and at 7:30 p.m., the free straw stacking competitions will take place for more family fun at the grandstands.

Livestock shows will continue all weekend, and throughout the day Monday, July 29, and for the third year in a row, there will be a Schooll Bus/Combine Derby at 6 p.m. in the grandstands.

On Tuesday, July 30, there will be a rodeo and live music in the grandstands at 7 p.m., and National Night Out will be recognized at Rotary Junction with various law enforcement present from 6-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31, is Senior Citizens Day, with seniors aged 65 and older being admitted free. Wednesday night at 7 p.m., thi year will feature KOI drag racing in the grandstands.

More than 1,000 members of 4-H and FFA will compete in the Preble County Junior Fair this year, according to Junior Fair officials.

The projects to be exhibited are the culmination of a year of work for the Jr. Fair participants, according to organizers. The 4-H projects to be displayed include everything from large and small animals to clothing, foods, and special interest projects ranging from archery, electricity, collectibles, and woodworking, to rockets, first aid, creative arts, and natural resources.

Junior Fair participants members will also display large and small animals as well as shop and crop projects, clothing projects and more

This year, the Preble County Junior Fair is again participating in the Fight Hunger, Stock the Trailer food drive sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America. The contest runs during the Preble County Fair (July 27-Aug. 3). Donations can be made at the fairgrounds. This competition helps junior fairs raise food donations for local food banks across Ohio. During the fair, community members are invited to bring non-perishable food items to the Preble County Fair. Look for Stock the Trailer signage at the fair for locations to donate.

At the end of the fair, the total weight of all donations will be calculated, with first, second and third-place prizes of $5,000, $3,500 and $1,500 awarded to the fairs that raise the most food throughout the summer. Each participating county fair will receive $500. All prize money awarded supports local junior fair activities, including attending statewide junior fair conferences, investing in new technologies, and in some cases, purchasing additional items for donation.

For more information and Jr. Fair schedules, check out the special Junior Fair Preview section inserted in this edition of The Register-Herald.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.