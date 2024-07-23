Bergbigler places 3rd in nation with project Bergbigler places 3rd in nation with project

EATON — For the first time ever, an Eaton High School student not only competed, but placed, at the National STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition Event Competition at this year’s FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Seattle, Washington.

Emma Bergbigler’s project, was in Entrepreneurship Level Two, and focused on her business, Leroy’s Place.

“My experience with it was really great,” said of the national competition. “I loved going there, and networking, because it’s something I’ve been doing for 4-H. I got to meet a lot of new people and learn a lot of new things about FCCLA and about growing as a person, It’s a great learning experience to go meet all these people from different states that you have no idea about.”

“My project came about because I wanted to open a business after my dog Leroy passed away, because I was really inspired to go into working with dogs,” Bergbigler shared last week. “I’ve always had a love for dogs. I didn’t want to be a vet because I just can’t handle telling people something’s wrong with their dog, but I love making dogs feel happy. It’s just something that I love doing. So I started my business.”

Why did she get into FCCLA? “My mom has been a FCCLA advisor since I was a little, and I was always was a part of that world,” Bergbigler said. “I remember her going to Nationals. I went to state one time, with her. So I always have been around it and it was something I was really interested in. I saw some of her kids doing Entrepreneurship and I thought that was something great I wish I could do, so I started getting into it.”

“Being the first one from Eaton was a lot of new learning experiences,” she added. “I went to Regionals and I got gold, and went to State. I was just really happy to shoot for state. And then I went to Nationals, and I was really excited to be on that stage for my business.

“I was nervous I wasn’t going to get it because that’s something that you think a lot. There were a lot of projects in the top 10. They had a lot of great projects.”

The trip gave Bergbigler a chance to learn more about Washington as well. “We got to learn more about Washington, Seattle, and all the stuff that they are known for,” she said.

The 2024 FCCLA National Leadership Conference (NLC) took place in Seattle, Washington, from June 29-July 3, drawing more than 8,000 students, educators, and guests from across the nation. This gathering provided a platform for attendees to expand their leadership skills, sharpen their talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers, according to organizers.

The Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events were at the heart of the conference. Over 4,300 FCCLA Members competed in these events, where they were recognized for their proficiency and achievement in chapter and individual projects, leadership skills, and career preparation. The collaboration between youth and adults in managing the events and evaluating participants allowed students to develop real-world skills and gain valuable insights.

STAR Events are pivotal in supporting student development by enhancing their classroom experience and guiding them toward successful career pathways, according to officials. With more than 30 events to choose from, participants had the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge, skills, and abilities by actively addressing essential issues concerning families, careers, or communities. By researching the topic and implementing projects to advocate for positive change, students acquired valuable skills and industry insights needed to thrive in the 21st century.

“We are thrilled to share that Emma Bergbigler proudly represented Eaton High School at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Seattle. She competed in the Entrepreneurship STAR Event and achieved a remarkable Gold medal and placed 3rd in the nation in recognition of her outstanding performance,” a press release from the conference noted.

“Emma’s project, Leroy’s Place, recognizes participants who develop a plan for a new small business using Family and Consumer Sciences skills and sound business practices. The business must relate to an area of Family and Consumer Sciences education or related occupations. Participants must prepare a portfolio containing a written business plan and an oral presentation, exemplifies their dedication, creativity, and commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of others. Their accomplishment at the national level is a testament to their hard work, teamwork, and unwavering passion,” the release continued.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 240,000 members and more than 5,200 chapters across the nation.

The Ultimate Leadership Experience is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only career and technical intracurricular student organization with a central focus on careers that support families. Participation in national FCCLA programs and chapter activities aids members in becoming strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities, according to officials.

