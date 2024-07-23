Brookville picnic scheduled July 25-27

The popular cornhole tournament will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald Country singer and songwriter Justin Bryan will return to perform on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The 73rd annual Brookville Community Picnic is scheduled July 25-27 in Golden Gate Park, located at 545 Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

The picnic, sponsored by the Brookville Chamber of Commerce, is free and will be held rain or shine.

One of the highlights of this year’s event is the return of country singer and songwriter Justin Bryan, who will perform on stage on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Since moving to Nashville, Bryan, of West Alexandria, has recorded an album, along with several other songs he has written.

Bryan just released his latest single “She Got A Rock.”

Bryan is also a regular performer at the Tooties Orchid Lounge in Nashville.

According to savingplaces.org., Tootsies is known for being the venue that featured the up and coming country stars who appeared on the Grand Ole Opry stage from 1960-1974.

Another popular event on Thursday is the Brookville Kids Business Fair scheduled on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

The event encourages kids to learn how to operate a business and earn money.

All kids need is a simple product to sell or a service to offer and a booth at the picnic.

The event is hosted by the Dayton Chapter of DeMolay, a youth group for boys ages 12-21.

Animals from the Wild Hearts African Farm and Petting Zoo, located at 7010 Jordan Road, in Lewisburg, can be seen at the picnic on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

The Praise in the Park event will kick off the picnic on the stage on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, the picnic will kick off at 4 p.m. with the first-ever “Brookville’s Got Talent” event, featuring entertainment on the stage from Brookville area performers.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Brookville High School Band will perform The National Anthem.

The posting of the colors will also take place on Friday at 6 p.m. by AMVETS Post 1789 and VFW Post 3288.

The 33rd annual 5k run and walk, sponsored by the Brookville Baseball Club, will get events started at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Cost to participate in the 5k run and walk is $30. The one-mile fun run follows the start of the 5k walk and run at 8:45 a.m.

The cost to participate in the fun run is $20.

The deadline to register for the 5k run/walk or the fun run is July 27 at 8 a.m.

Packet pick-up is from 7-7:45 a.m. at the park.

The 5k course will take place on country roads and city streets.

There will be one water stop.

The fun run course is within Golden Gate Park.

Results of the run will be posted at www.speedy-feet.com.

Breakfast will be served.

The following awards will take place:

• the top three male/female runners for the 5k run

• the top three in the following age groups: 12 and under, 13-15, 16-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and up

• ribbons for fun run participants and medals for the top three boys/girls

The annual youth fishing derby will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the pond. The fishing derby is sponsored by ThermoPro.

The Handivan baked goods auction will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Another popular activity on Saturday is the cornhole tournament that takes place at 2 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with the Honey Creek Cloggers performing on the stage.

The band Wilder will take the stage on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., followed by Christian band JustUs at 4 p.m.

The rock ‘n’ roll band The Distance will continue Saturday’s entertainment with a performance at 6 p.m. on the stage.

The picnic will conclude with the annual fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The fireworks display is sponsored by AMVETS Post 1789 and VFW Post 3288.

Brookville 73rd annual picnic schedule:

Thursday, July 25

2-6 p.m. – Job Fair

5 p.m. – Kids Vendor Fair

5-8 p.m. – Wild Hearts African Farm

6:30-8 p.m. – Praise in the Park

Friday, July 26

12 noon – Vendors Open

4 p.m. – Brookville’s Got Talent

6 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies – AMVETS Post 1789/VFW Post 3288

6 p.m. – National Anthem TBD

6:30 p.m. – Justin Bryan performs on stage

Saturday, July 27

8 a.m. – Picnic Run/Walk, Brookville Baseball Club

9-11 a.m. – Youth Fishing Derby

10 a.m. – Vendors Open

11 a.m. – Baked Goods Contest Check-in at the Leiber Center

12 noon – Brookville Cheer

12:30 p.m. – Honey Creek Cloggers perform on stage

1 p.m. – Baked Goods Auction, Handivan

2:30 p.m. – Wilder.

4 p.m. – JustUs

6.p.m. – The Distance performs on stage

10 p.m. fireworks

