Fire being investigated as arson

GRATIS TWP — A fire near West Elkton on At 12:19 a.m. on Friday, July 19 , the Shawnee Fire District received a dispatch for a fully engulfed structure fire in the 7000 block of GreenbushRd. . The fire was extinguished without any incident, according to SFD officials. No injuries were reported. “We extend our gratitude to Wayne Township Fire Association — Butler County, and Madison Township Fire Department for their invaluable assistance in providing mutual aid during this operation,” SFD said in a social media post. Investigators with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire as arson, caused by an intentional act, and are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction of the responsible parties. Anyone having information is asked to call the Ohio Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728.