Three mill levy to be on Phillipsburg ballot

Mayor Shawna Newsom gives retiring Fire Chief Justin Saunders a plaque honoring his service to the village. She also gave him a pen engraved with his name. Kay Dawson | The Register-Herald Rowher

PHILLIPSBURG — Phillipsburg Council members voted on July 16 to put a 5-year, 3 mill operating levy on the November ballot.

Mayor Shawna Newsom explained that while the village is able to meet its current expenses, any unusual emergency, such as a natural disaster, would leave the jurisdiction strapped, so “we need a cushion.”

She said the proposal, estimated to bring in $30,000 a year, would cost $105 per year for every $100,000 of appraised value. (Real estate taxes are figured on the assessed value, which is 35 percent of the appraised value.)

If the levy passes in November 2024, the tax will be collected in 2025 and the village will not see the money until 2026.

Council members were pleased to learn from Fiscal Clerk Shelly Phillips that the village was finally receiving $8,000 in back payments for ambulance runs, money which had been delayed by book keeping problems with the company owing the money

She also said the village had received 100 percent of the grant for Wessler Engineering to begin Phase 1 of removing the PFAS from the village water.

Police Chief Mark Wysong, Sr., reported that the vendor of the electronic speed signs the village was considering was willing to extend the offered discount through the end of the month. These are the ones that flash the speed of approaching cars and warn drivers to “SLOW DOWN.”

Wysong said feedback from communities using them indicated they reduced speeding by up to 40 percent in the first month or two.

When Councilmember Hope Hoard pointed out that after a few months, regular motorists would realize there was only a sign and begin ignoring it, Wysong said the signs provided the number of speeders at different times, so the police could alter their patrol times to target these hours.

Councilmember Heather Craft suggested signs at the north and south corporation limits and speed bumps at the east and west edge of town. (Speed bumps would be illegal on the north and south because that is a state highway.)

Both Wysong and Chris Steiner said the speed bumps would not last long and would pose a hazard to traffic as they deteriorated.

After discussion, council voted to buy four street signs at a total cost of $12,400, with half of the money from the police budget and half from the street budget.

Newsom also reminded the public that the dumpsters and the fire pit at the Hunt Club and community center are not to be used for residents’ personal disposal and only wood should be burned in the Hunt Club fire pit. Recently, someone burned something in the fire pit that left nails strewn around. She also pointed out that Republic Trash will provide one free large item pickup a month.

Since Fire Chief Justin Saunders is leaving on July 30 for another job, he recommended, and council agreed, hiring Chris Rowher as interim chief. Rowher will become interim fire chief at Phillipsburg at the end of the month. With 22 years of service, he previously worked in the Phillipsburg department and is currently fire chief in nearby Pitsburg.

In addition, Saunders also thanked Assistant Chief Matt Rhoads, who is also leaving, for his 11 years of service. (He announced six other department resignations occurring this month. This leaves 17 in the department.)

Council voted to hold a second meeting each month as long as business makes it necessary. The next scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the community center, at 10868 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd.