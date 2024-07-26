Souper Supper at New Hope

Souper Supper will be held at New Hope Church, Saturday, July 27, from 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Menu for this month is Sloppy Joes (wimpy), and tater tots, salads & desserts, coffee, iced tea, punch and water.

Northside Chapel Rummage Sale

Northside Chapel, 6820 N. Main St. in Camden, will have its annual food/rummage/bake sale Thursday-Saturday, Aug.1-3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuits/gravy will be served from 8-11 a.m. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m., with the menu including: Thursday — chicken and dumplings, Friday — Beef Manhattan, Saturday — Choice of sandwich (pulled pork, barbecue, chicken salad or buffalo chicken and sides. Soup beans and cornbread served along with sandwiches and salads. Lots of fresh bake goods. Rummage sale will also include crafts, jewelry and plants.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.