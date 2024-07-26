Brookville Branch Library unveils display case

Brookville Branch Manager Damian Kristof was able to give a previously used glass display case from the Trotwood Branch a new home at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. He felt the case would be another way for the library to connect with the community. Submitted | Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Branch Manager Damian Kristof was able to give a previously used glass display case from the Trotwood Branch a new home at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. He felt the case would be another way for the library to connect with the community.

The staff utilized the case during the Brookville Branch Block Party and Craft Fair to showcase the raffle prizes that were donated by several of the fair vendors.

Currently the case is housing a fun opportunity for patrons to get to know the library staff a bit better. Each of the staff members brought in a cherished childhood tchotchke and book to share. Patrons can try to match the item to the correct person (see photo) for a chance to win a small prize.

“Ultimately, we’d like to invite community members to bring in collections that can be on display for a month,” explains Senior Patron Services Assistant Jeanette Dohner, “At a previous library I was in charge of booking collections and folks were always curious to see what was on display each month whether it was a collection of frog figurines, Barbie Dolls, Civil War memorabilia, Christmas creches, etc. We’d love to do the same here at the Brookville Branch.”

Interested community members who would like to share what they collect should contact Dohner by calling the main Ask Me Line, 937-463-2665, and asking to be transferred to the Brookville Branch or stopping in at the library during regular hours which are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on other library programs, see the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab, call 937-463-2665, or visit the library.