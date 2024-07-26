Kristi Leigh named Grand Marshal of Englewood Festival Parade

Leigh

ENGLEWOOD — Join the fun at the 50th Englewood Art Festival Saturday August 10 and Sunday August 11 at Centennial Park.

Saturday’s events begin with the 5K Classic Run at 8 a.m. followed by the Festival Parade at 9 a.m. Registration forms and more information may be found at https://bit.ly/3XVrVWr.

The Festival Parade begins on Union Blvd. at West Wenger Road and finishes at the festival site at Centennial Park. Radio personality and Northmont native Kristi Leigh, will be leading the parade as Grand Marshal.

Kristi graduated from Northmont High School in 1984 and received a degree in communications from Anderson University. She has been co-host of the Mix 107.7 Morning Show since 1991. She also reported news and traffic on Fox 45 and WDTN Channel 2.

Over the years Kristi has served her community well donating prizes to the Northmont After Prom, serving as emcee at band premiers and contests, volunteering for the Northmont Education Foundation, Relay for Life, Northmont Alumni Band, Ronald McDonald House, frequently promoting Northmont on the air and serving as a Northmont substitute teacher at Northmont High School and Middle School from 1988-1991.

She has been voted Dayton’s favorite female personality by the Dayton Daily News three times and received the Friend of the Media award from the Better Business Bureau. In 2023 Kristi was a recipient of the Northmont’s Role of Recognition.

Kristi loved being a Northmont band parent volunteering many hours working the concession stand and helping with fund raisers. She marched in the Englewood Festival Parade in high school playing the baritone and is thrilled to be in the parade again this year.

Kristi resides in Phillipsburg with her husband John. Their two sons Evan and Kellan are both successful Northmont graduates.