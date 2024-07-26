Michelle Brandt receives new title

Brandt

BROOKVILLE — Council approved a resolution that will establish the compensation paid to Michelle Brandt, whose title is being changed from the city’s finance director to finance and human resources director.

“Michelle Brandt was hired to serve in the role as finance director for the city of Brookville. Over the past few years, she has assumed additional responsibilities, specifically the majority of the responsibilities traditionally carried out by a Human Resource professional,” city manager Jack Kuntz said.

“Included with these responsibilities is taking additional training ensuring the city is following all applicable state and federal employee and workplace regulations, including FMLA (Family and Medical Leave Act) standards, overseeing the city’s health insurance program and currently overseeing the implementation of the city’s new employee manual and policies,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz added Brandt will also be completing a review of all nonbargaining job positions and salary scales later this year “with the goal of making recommendations on appropriate salary and hourly adjustments to bring our non-bargaining staff in line with surrounding and similar sized communities and recognizing everyone’s significant contributions to the city.”

“As a result of these added duties, I believe it’s appropriate to change Michelle’s job title from finance director to finance and human resources director,” Kuntz said.

Brandt’s salary will be $3,615.38 biweekly.

The resolution takes effect with the pay period that includes July 1, 2024.

