This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, July 29

Adventure Skills: Knot Tying, 6-7:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can learn how to tie several knots that will help an intrepid adventurer, whether camping or exploring.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, July 30

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 36 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Gaming Edition, 3-4 p.m.

There will be a variety of games for kids in grades 5-6 to play with their friends and new friends! There will be plenty of new and classics games! Registration is not required.

Mock Interview, 6:30-8 p.m.

Teens and adults are you looking to hone your job interview skills? If so, they can come join us for a mock group interview where they can practice answering questions and get tips on acing future job interviews.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, July 31

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Aug. 1

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Gaming, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 can meet up to play a variety of super fun games! Bring friends and meet new ones at the library! Registration is not required.

Friday, Aug. 2

Storytime at the Park, 10-11 a.m.

Preschool kids can meet Mr. Damian at Golden Gate Park for an outdoor story time and activity! He will be setting up near the walking path closest to the front gate parking area and pond. If it is raining we’ll try to meet in one of the open-air shelters. Please dress according to the weather, and don’t forget your sunscreen! Registration is not required.

History Buff Book Club: “Beverly Hills Spy: The Double-Agent War Hero Who Helped Japan Attack Pearl Harbor,” 10-11 a.m.

Hey history buffs, there’s a book club that meets every other month to read and discuss historical fiction and nonfiction. July’s non-fiction book is Beverly Hills Spy: The Double-Agent War Hero Who Helped Japan Attack Pearl Harbor by Ronald Drabkin. It’s a true story about a British war hero who spies for the Japanese navy while making friends with the Hollywood elite. Registration is available but not required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Brookville Card Sharks, 1-2 p.m.

Come play your favorite card games, meet some new friends and/or bring your friends. The library will have packs of cards ready for your favorite games like euchre, bridge, poker, or whatever else you’d like to play! Registration is available but not required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, Aug. 3

All Ages Crochet Club, 10-11 a.m.

This program is open to crafters ages 6 to adult, and crafters of all skill levels are welcome. If someone has been wanting to learn to crochet, staff will be happy to teach them. Children may need their adult to stay and help them. Crochet hooks and yarn will be provided, but crafters are also encouraged to bring their own if they wish.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Magazine Swap, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

All ages may visit the library’s magazine and puzzle swap. Drop in anytime during the day to see what’s up for grabs!

Magazines and puzzles will be available for those who want to swap previously read or new mags for others they’d like to have or trade puzzles for different ones. Anyone can participate, whether they’d like to swap, pick up or donate.

Donations of recent or specialty magazines and puzzles in good condition are welcomed prior to the swap at the library during regular library hours or during the event. Registration is not required.