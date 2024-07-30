Car show draws big display and large crowd

Carl Black’s 1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Darryl and Angela Johnson’s 1968 Ford Mustang convertible. Jeff Wright’s 1935 Chevy street rod. John Jordan’s 1976 Chevy Vega. Mike and Carrie Stephens’ 1967 Mercury Cougar. Mike Warner’s 1974 Chevy Camaro. Ted Hudson’s 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX. Mike Brown (pointing) discussing his 1962 Corvette with a spectator. A super clean 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1.

CLAYTON — A total of 84 vehicles were on display Saturday in Hardscrabble Park located in the Historic Village section of Clayton during the Randolph Township Historical Society’s third annual Summer Cruise Fest car show. The show was held from 3 until 9 p.m.

The first two RTHS car shows were held at the History Center on Valleyview Drive in Englewood with limited display space. Hardscrabble Park provided ample room for more vehicles and proved to be a perfect setting with playground equipment available for kids to use once they lost interest in the show.

Vehicles ranged from late model Corvettes to a 1926 Model T Ford. Low humidity made the heat tolerable for car show participants and those admiring the super clean vehicles on display.

Plenty of trees provided shade for many of the car show entries.

The Top 20 cars, not in order of winners, included:

Kevin Gifford – 1986 GMC Jimmy.

Keaton Hartman – 2001 Firebird WS6.

Jeannette Anderson – 1957 Chevy Bel Air.

Mike and Carrie Stephens – 1967 Mercury Cougar.

Sam England – 1978 Olds Delta 88.

Mike Warner – 1974 Chevy Camaro.

Carl Black – 1972 Ford Gran Torino Sport.

Tristan Hartman – 2007 Dodge Charger SRT8.

John Hubler – 1963 Ford Falcon.

Bobby Jones – 1981 Chevy Malibu.

John Jordan – 1976 Chevy Vega.

Ashli Wilson – 2005 Ford Mustang.

Al Lewis – 1940 Packard.

Tim Fink – 1926 Ford Model T.

Darryl and Angela Johnson – 1968 Ford Mustang convertible.

Dale Bragg – 1965 Chevy Impala.

M. Greer – 1940 John Deere tractor.

Steve Sluterbeck – 1994 Ford Mustang.

Joe Ricketts – 2023 Chevy Corvette.

Tony Treadwell – 1946 Chevy Stylemaster.

Food vendors included Timeless Tacos, DC’s Burgers & More, and I Heart Ice Cream.

Local businesses donated more than $2,000 door prizes that were raffled off. Door prizes included two flat screen TVs, car care kits, jack stands, tools, T-shirts, food coupons and more.

Door prizes were donated by Gem City Pawn & Loan, Englewood. NAPA Auto Parts, West Milton. O’Reilly Auto Parts, West Milton, Precision Tune, Englewood. O’Reilly Auto Parts, Englewood. Vital Signs, Dayton. Union Tire & Auto, Union. AutoZone, Englewood. Iron Clad Tint Company, Englewood. Café 19, Englewood. RTHS anonymous board member. ‘70s Rock Shop, Union. Speedokote, Dayton. Performance Paints, Dayton. Flory’s Antique Depot, Brookville. Esther Price Candies, Clayton. Super Tech Automotive, Union. Carl’s Body Shop, Dayton. Gaming Adventures, Englewood. Frisch’s Big Boy, Englewood. Submarine House, Dayton. El Rancho Grande, Englewood. Taco Bell, Englewood. No Limit Gaming, Kettering. Mary Kay Cosmetics – Teresa Greer. Englewood Towing, Clayton. All American Home Services, Clayton. All Star Tint & Wraps, Farmersville. Ohio Grudge Racing. Courtyard Lounge, Englewood. Doug Woods AMS Supply, Dayton. David’s Cemetery, Kettering.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].