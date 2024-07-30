Englewood Councilwoman Adrienne Draper dies

Draper

ENGLEWOOD — Earlier this week, the City of Englewood announced the death of Councilwoman Adrienne Draper, 26.

Draper grew up in Englewood. She graduated from Northmont High School where she excelled in business and marketing as a member of DECA.

Following high school, she attended Sinclair and then transferred to Wright State University where she earned a degree in Marketing, and more recently, a Master’s in Public Administration. In between, she also attended law school at the University of Dayton.

In 2019, she pursued her interest in public service by running for Englewood City Council.

“Adrienne ran an aggressive campaign, won the election, and became the youngest female elected official in Montgomery County’s history,” officials said in a released statement.

“She was re-elected to council in 2021. During her tenure, she has contributed great input to the city through her young perspective and experience with county politics. She was influential in getting the city to record meetings and assisted in initiating the recent strategic planning effort.

“In 2021, she was hired to be the Executive Assistant and Marketing Coordinator for the Montgomery County Treasurer’s office. She spearheaded several projects and was instrumental in technical advancement and efficiency of the office. She was a valued employee.

“Adrienne was always firm in her convictions and loved to debate. She enjoyed music and loved to cook. She always volunteered to help others. Her focus was on community.

“Adrienne will be greatly missed,” the statement concluded.