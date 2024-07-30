Expanded Sales Tax Holiday under way

OHIO — The expanded Sales Tax Holiday began at midnight Tuesday, July 30, and runs until 11:59 p.m. next Thursday, Aug. 8.

In conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly, Governor DeWine expanded the length of Ohio’s Sales Tax holiday to 10 days and will allow tax-free purchases made in-person or online on all eligible items of up to $500.

Previous sales tax holidays ran three days, included only school-related items, and offered much lower purchase price limits ($75 maximum on an item of clothing; $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies).

Ohio’s sales tax holiday allows tax-free purchases made in-person or online. It does not include an exemption from sales tax for services or any purchase of watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverage, tobacco, vapor products, or any item that contains marijuana.