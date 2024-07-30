Fair continues this week

The Preble County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 27, with dozens of Junior Fair shows and contests, as well as fun and excitement for the entire family, including the first demolition derby of the week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON – The Preble County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 27, with dozens of Junior Fair shows and contests, as well as fun and excitement for the entire family, including the first demolition derby of the week.

All the shows and fun continue the remainder of the week, with several chances for attendees to catch special grandstand entertainment.

Wednesday, July 31, is Senior Day at the fair, with seniors aged 65 and over admitted free. The Preble County Council on Aging will host its Senior Dance from 5-8 p.m. KOI Drag Racing brings its excitement to the grandstands beginning at 7 p.m. Amusement rides and games on the midway will be open from 1-10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1, includes the new Hearts of Preble County Show in the Sheep/Goat Arena. This special event shines a spotlight on the abilities of special needs youth. The “Hearts of Preble County” Junior Fair Show is set to take place on Thursday at 11 a.m. “The Junior Fair program, renowned for its commitment to youth development, has adapted its principles to embrace inclusivity and diversity. We believe that every child deserves an opportunity to feel proud of their achievements. The Hearts of Preble County show not only celebrates the talents of these remarkable individuals but also fosters a sense of belonging and community spirit,” Junior Fair organizers said in a recent press release.

Continuing the excitement on Thursday, the antique tractor pull will begin in the grandstands at 5:30 p.m., with the annual truck and tractor pull kicking off at 7 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the best of the best showmen in all species will compete in the Grand Showman of Showmen at 6:45 p.m., in the Expo building and the Horse Arena.

Amusement rides and games will be open from 1-10 p.m.

Friday morning, Aug. 2, marks the Jr. Fair Sale of Champions, with the livestock sale beginning at 9 a.m. in the Expo building and continuing in Bruner Arena. The Championship Draft Horse Pull begins at 7 p.m. in the Horse Arena, while NTPA Regional Truck and Tractor Pull takes center stage in the grandstands. Amusement rides and games will be open from 1-11 p.m.

Wrapping up the fair on Saturday, Aug. 3, there will be a Kiddie Tractor Pull in the grandstands at 9:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. on the track. Also on Saturday, the Style Review will begin at 2 p.m. in the Expo Expansion.

Amusement rides and games will be open from 1-11 p.m.

The second demolition derby of the week will close the 174th Preble County Fair on Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.