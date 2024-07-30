Hans, Slone inducted into Ag Hall of Fame

Joe Slone and Lynn Hans became the inaugural inductees into the the Preble County Agricultural Hall of Fame during a ceremony held during the first day of the county fair on Saturday, July 27. Slone, inducted posthumously, was inducted in the area of Agricultural Education for his legacy at National Trail High School as an educator and FFA Advisor for over 30 years. Hans was inducted in the area of Agriculture Production for his long time contributions to grain, swine and beef production as well as supporting youth development. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter President Josie Eilerman introduced the 2024 inductees. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Joe Slone and Lynn Hans became the inaugural inductees into the the Preble County Agricultural Hall of Fame during a ceremony held during the first day of the county fair on Saturday, July 27.

Slone, inducted posthumously, was inducted in the area of Agricultural Education for his legacy at National Trail High School as an educator and FFA Advisor for over 30 years.

Hans was inducted in the area of Agriculture Production for his long time contributions to grain, swine and beef production as well as supporting youth development.

The Preble County Agricultural Hall of Fame was established to recognize outstanding contributions by an individual to agriculture in Preble County or the state of Ohio. It was established by the Eaton MVCTC FFA, and chapter members constructed an addition on the Agriculture Education Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds which will contain the the Agricultural Hall of Fame. Eaton MVCTC FFA received a grant from Bayer AgriScience and utilized the funding for the Hall of Fame’s creation.

Chapter President Josie Eilerman introduced the 2024 inductees.

Slone’s family was on hand to represent him. Slone, of West Manchester, taught at National Trail High School from 1983 to 2014, as an agriculture education instructor and FFA advisor. Prior to serving the community he attended Morehead State University for undergrad and later the University of Dayton for his master’s degree. “Joe spent countless hours serving students, Preble County Junior Fair, and his community,” Eilerman said. “Joe was one-of-a-kind, who affected countless lives and continues to do so through the legacy he left behind.”

Hans, of Eaton, is a 1973 graduate of Eaton High School, where he was active in FFA and earned his State Farmer Degree. Hans began farming with his father raising hogs and his operation since then has transitioned to raising corn, soybeans, hay and cattle, according to Eilerman.

“Lynn is a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Preble County Fair, Preble County Pork Festival, and has been a 4-H advisor for 51 years and continues to support Preble County agricultural youth development,” Eilerman continued. “Lynn is a member of Preble County Farm Bureau and a delegate for United Producers.”

Annual awards to the Hall of Fame will honor men and women who have made outstanding contributions to Preble County and Ohio’s agriculture.

