Preble County Fair under way

The 174th “Famous” Preble County Fair kicked off on Saturday, July 27, bringing with it all the excitement Junior Fair competition holds each year. The parade allowed 4-H and other groups to show off, and followed the annual Veterans Memorial Service in the grandstands. Several Junior Fair and Open contests were held Saturday and Sunday, and visitors could of course enjoy all the food and fun the midway had to offer. Saturday evening ended with the initial demolition derby of the week, and Sunday included harness racing action. Sunday’s fun in the grandstands concluded with a straw stacking contest. The fair continues this week, and will close on Saturday evening, Aug. 3.

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald