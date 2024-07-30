U.S. 127 Yard Sale start Thursday

PREBLE COUNTY — The annual U.S. 127 Yard Sale, known as the “world’s longest yard sale,” starts this Thursday, Aug. 1, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

U.S. 127 runs straight through Preble County, so people from all over the state and even the country will be in town searching for hidden treasures and items they just have to take home with them.

U.S. 127 is a 758-mile long north-south U.S. highway in the eastern half of the United States. Since 1987, it has been the core of the annual World’s Longest Yard Sale, which now stretches 690 miles, from Addison, Michigan, to Gadsden, Alabama. The sale was created to demonstrate the older U.S. highway system had something to offer which the interstate highway system does not.

The sale always officially starts on the first Thursday in August, and runs through the following Sunday. Each year individuals clean out their closets and garages and set up shop in front lawns and parking lots along U.S. 127 to offer up their goods to visitors from all over.