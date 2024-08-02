Northside Chapel Rummage Sale

Northside Chapel, 6820 N. Main St. in Camden, will have its annual food/rummage/bake sale Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuits/gravy will be served from 8-11 a.m. Lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m., with the menu including choice of sandwich (pulled pork, barbecue, chicken salad or buffalo chicken) and sides. Soup beans and cornbread will be served along with sandwiches and salads. Lots of fresh baked goods. Rummage sale will also include crafts, jewelry and plants.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.