Activities planned for National Night Out

EATON & WEST ALEXANDRIA — Neighborhoods across Preble County are encouraged to recognize National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Residents throughout Eaton are invited to join the over-38 million people across 18 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide in holding NNO events. National Night Out is nationally sponsored by National Association of Town Watch, ADT, Starbucks, Association, LEAD, and co-sponsored locally by the City of Eaton Police Division.

In West Alexandria, the West Alexandria PD is hosting its National Night Out for Kids at the West Alexandria Police Department from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday. “This exciting event is a fantastic opportunity for kids to connect with their local police officers, enjoy fun activities, and learn about community safety,” the department said in a post on Facebook. The West Alexandria Police Department is located at 71 East Dayton St. in the village. The first 40 kids to arrive will receive exclusive swag bags filled with “awesome goodies,” according to the post. Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign which promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

“Together, we are making that happen,” NNO officials said in a press release. “Neighbors throughout the city and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.”

Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, cookouts and other various community events with visits from local law enforcement, emergency personnel and others.

National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

National Night Out events typically run from 7-10 p.m.

In Eaton, contact the Eaton Police Division or City of Eaton on Facebook, call 937-456-5531, or email Robin S. Eck at [email protected] to notify officials if you are planning to participate in NNO.

For more information about West Alexandria’s event, call 937-839-4730.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.