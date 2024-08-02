Blood drives scheduled across county

PREBLE COUNTY — Solvita is calling on donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types at three drives scheduled in Preble County. Donate at the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 8, from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road; at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., Lewisburg, or at the Camden community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.