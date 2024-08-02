PCSO investigating fatal crash

CAMDEN — At press time, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation into a two-vehicle fatal crash which occurred Wednesday morning, July 31, claiming the life of an Oxford resident.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 127, just south of Camden-College Corner Road.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, the preliminary investigation found that a 2006 Toyota Scion, operated by Taylor Hicks, 24, of Oxford, was traveling south on U.S. 127 when her vehicle traveled left of center and struck the trailer of a northbound 2021 Peterbilt semi tractor and trailer.

The semi was driven by Jimmie Richardson, 54 of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Simpson reported. “Hicks was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Richardson was not injured in the crash.”

Hicks was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy will be performed, according to Simpson.

”U.S. 127 was closed for several hours while our investigation was completed,” he noted in a media release. “Camden-Somers Township Fire/EMS, Gasper Township Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted at the scene. Investigators are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.”

The crash remained under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office at press time.

