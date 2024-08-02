Preble County Fair concludes Saturday

The 174th “Famous” Preble County Fair will conclude Saturday, Aug. 3, ending a week of fun and excitement for area Junior Fair participants and fairgoers. Saturday’s schedule includes the Open Class Poultry Show, which begins at 9 a.m., and the Junior Fair Style Show, which begins at 2 p.m. in the Expo Expansion. There will be a Kiddie Tractor Pull in the grandstands at 9:30 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. on the track. Amusement rides and games will be open from 1-11 p.m. The second demolition derby of the week will close the fair Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m. Look for additional fair photo coverage inside. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

