Scoutmaster Moler earns Unit Leader of Merit Award

Matt Moler, center, with scouts and leaders from Troop 47. Matt will wear a Scoutmaster patch with a gold star. A true badge of honor in the scouting world. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — Troop 47 congratulates Scoutmaster Matt Moler for earning the Unit Leader of Merit Award. To earn it, the Troop had to perform while he was Scoutmaster for at least two years.

The Troop earned Gold unit standards for the past two years and had a nearly perfect rating on the Troop’s Journey to Excellence in 2023. Along with the award, Matt received a Scoutmaster patch with a gold star and a knot ribbon for his uniform.

“Matt’s vision and direction have helped the Troop to become a high-performing unit. This is reflected in the Troop beating 24 other teams to come in first in the Klondike Skills Competition in 2024. At Camp Crooked Creek in Kentucky, the Troop won the Mafeking Challenge, achieving the highest score in camp history,” said Todd Clemmons, the Troop Committee Chair.

Phil Hart, Corey Robinson, and Jon Wells received Miami Valley Council awards. Phil Hart received the Outstanding Chartered Organization Representative Award. He has done a superb job working with Amvets to help fund a trailer and support many other activities for the kids.

Jon Wells and Corey Robinson received Kit Cricket awards. Kit Cricket awards are awarded to a leader who has provided service to the unit and the Council / District for at least two years.

The Brookville Amvets Post 1789 received Outstanding Charter Organization Awards for Troop 47, Troop 5047, and Pack 47. Amvets has been a fantastic fit for the Troop and Pack, from flag retirements to supporting the Troop by assisting with camp expenses, NYLT training, and a new trailer for the expanding Troop.

Troop 47 meets every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Scout Shelter in Golden Gate Park in Brookville. The Troop consists of 16 adult leaders and 34 scouts. Troop 47 is the longest continuously chartered Troop in the United States. Chartered in 1917, they are in their 107th year.