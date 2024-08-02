Sheriff issues scam warning

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in scam reporting, Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a media release on Thursday, Aug. 1.

“Recently, multiple residents have reported receiving an email about their anti-virus/computer protection running out,” he noted in the release. “Several of our senior residents are receiving these emails and are falling victim to these criminals. They click a link in the email and are directed to call a phone number. Once on the phone, the suspect will walk them through how to make a ‘payment’ through the victim’s bank account and the suspect is actually gaining access to the victim’s bank account information.”

According to Simpson, the suspect then fabricates a story about how they “accidentally” deposited several thousand dollars into the victim’s bank account and then convinces the victim to give the money back by releasing money to the suspect. At this point, the suspect now has the victim’s money.

“Please don’t make yourself a target,” the release urged. “Verify directly with any vendor you may use regarding these types of services. Contact your local law enforcement if you believe you may be a victim of this scam.”

