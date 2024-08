Two children suffered minor injuries when a YMCA bus was involved in a crash on Wednesday, July 31, on Ohio 122 near Wayne Trace Road. The bus was transporting 12 children, aged 6-10 years old, to the Preble County YMCA in Eaton when a van stopped at the intersection then failed to yield for the bus, and a collision occurred, according to Preble County Sheriff’s Office reports. The driver of the van was cited for failure to yield, according to officials.

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald