Entertainment for Englewood Art Festival announced

ENGLEWOOD — Entertainment at the 50th Englewood Art Festival promises to be another major attraction for this weekend event scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11 at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard. Festival hours are 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Northmont High School Marching Band will kick off Saturday’s entertainment at noon followed by Willow Creek at 1:30 p.m. Willow Creek is a group of pickers deeply rooted in bluegrass music’s historic classics, performing a variety of Americana music with an energetic flair for country sounds, rock and soul stirring gospel music.

The Band was awarded ‘Best Song’ in Americana music for their hit song, ‘Steel Rails’ through the Akademia Music Awards of Los Angeles. Their fan base continues to grow with its reputation as a band who always chooses great songs and rich vocals performed in their own style.

Returning to the Festival this year is The Bucket List Players beginning at 4 p.m. The Bucket List is an eight-piece horn band that pays tribute to all the great Funk, Rock, Soul, and R&B classics including Chicago, Blood Sweat & Tears, Stevie Wonder, The Commodores, and many more.

With their blended vocals, precision instrumentation, and unique arrangements. They are sure to please the crowd and keep them dancing. Leader Rick Bowers invites you to join the fun and check this band out! Wear comfortable shoes because you’re going to need them.

Sunday’s entertainment begins with the Englewood Civic Band at 1:30 p.m. The band directed by Roy Swanson plays a mix of public and private concerts including a 4th of July concert, Englewood Art Festival at Centennial Park, and a holiday concert at the Englewood Government Center.

The band plays a wide variety of music including marches, pop tunes and concert band literature. Membership is open to musicians from all over the Dayton area. “We hope to see you all at one of our concerts,” said Doug Aldstadt, band president.

Closing the festival entertainment Sunday at 3:30 p.m. is Elvis Presley impersonator, Ryan Roth. Roth got his start in entertainment in 1988 when he landed his own oldies show at Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky. In 1993 he appeared nationally on TNN the Nashville Network’s show ‘You Can Be a Star’ where he won singing Tom Jones hit, “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”

Roth studied and performed professional opera as an apprentice for the Dayton Opera for several years and in 2000 he landed a regular show at the Grand Victoria and Belle Terra Casinos where he performed with legends Lou Rawls and Brenda Lee.

In 2009 after someone submitted a recording of Roth singing as Elvis, and the Elvis Entertainers Network approached him about paying tribute to Elvis. He enjoyed it so much he decided to continue paying tribute to his idol. Roth has finished well in Elvis festivals across the country.

He recently finished 7th out of 60 contestants at the Branson Elvis Festival in Branson, Mo. He is devoted to keeping the memory of Elvis Aaron Presley alive.