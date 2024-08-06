MVCC sending letters to AES customers

Lewisburg residents who are AES customers are receiving letters from the Miami Valley Communications Council indicating they are part of the MVCC aggregate program. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG — Residents who receive their electricity from AES are getting letters from the Miami Valley Communications Council notifying them they are now part of the council’s electric aggregation program.

Residents who remain with the MVCC aggregate program will have Energy Harbor, of Akron, as their electric supplier.

“Basically, it is .0657 cents per kilowatt hour,” chief fiscal officer Susan Laux said of the rate.

“I looked up what the AES rate is right now and it is .0858 cents a kilowatt hour,” Laux said.

The letter states residents who want to become part of the aggregate program are automatically enrolled and do not have to take any action to participate.

Laux said residents who receive the MVCC letter, but don’t want to become a member of the aggregate can opt out using the following methods:

• return the opt-out form that came with the letter.

• call Energy Harber at (866) 636-3779.

• enter the 10-digit opt-out code on the Harbor Energy website at energyharbor.com/optout.

The MVCC letter states the opt-out deadline is Aug. 16, but Laux said residents can opt out at anytime with no termination fee.

The letter states enrollment will take place at the next available meter reading date after the Aug. 16 opt-out date.

The letter states “it may take 45-60 days for the Energy Harbor price to be reflected on future bills from the electric utility.”

Laux noted that residents who have a contract with another electric service provider will not get a letter from the MVCC.

Residents with a contract with another service provider who want to join the aggregate program will have to notify that service provider to opt out and pay an early termination fee if the contract requires one.

Laux indicated the contract with Oak Harbor is negotiated through December of 2025.

Laux said when that happens, MVCC will begin the process to obtain a new contract on Jan. 1, 2026, for Lewisburg and all the communities that are part of the aggregate program.

Residents seeking more information may go to the village’s Facebook page or call the village office at (937) 962-4377.

In addition to Lewisburg, the other communities in the MVCC electric aggregate program are Centerville, Clayton, Englewood, Fairborn, Germantown, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Trotwood, Troy, Vandalia, West Carrollton, New Lebanon, Brookville, Eaton, Union and Monroe.

