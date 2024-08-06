Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

Upcoming road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Wolfrey Road (between mailbox 8557 and Ohio 121,) beginning at Ohio 121 and ending at New Paris-Eldorado Road, is closed effective Monday, Aug. 5, for a total bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 10 weeks. The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

ESC Board meetings scheduled

A special meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be to appoint a new Governing Board member and for hiring personnel.

The August regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room and will be for all regular general purposes.

New Paris Masonic Lodge August breakfast canceled

Masonic Lodge #106 in New Paris has canceled its August breakfast that is normally held at the lodge on the second Saturday of each month (Aug. 10.)

Brookville Historical Society offers tours

The Brookville Historical Society’s Spitler House Museum at 14 Market Street, the Exhibit Building at 3 Hay Avenue, and the Depot Museum on Cusick will be open on Sunday, August 11, from 2 until 4 p.m., with the last tours starting at 3 p.m. Still on display are the special photos at the Spitler House showing the move of the house from Hay Avenue to Market Street. Updates of the display of local doctors at the Exhibit Building is under way. Suggested donation is $2 for adults, 50 cents for students ages 6 to 16, and for children under 6 free when accompanied by an adult at each location.

College Corner BOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Schools Board of Education has announced the regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 12, will be changed to Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:45 p.m.

Englewood Civic Band concert at RTHS

The Englewood Civic Band will perform at the Randolph Township Historical Society’s History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Admission is open to all and is free. The concert will take place on the north lawn. Listeners should bring chairs or blankets. Ice cream will be served. There is no rain date.

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market ocated at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open, rain or shine, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.