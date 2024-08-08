Gratis holding special meeting

GRATIS — Gratis Village Council has scheduled a special meeting this evening, Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Gratis Council Building. The agenda will include the following actions:

• Reading and potential adoption of the following Resolutions: Resolution 2024-30, A Resolution Approving an H2Ohio Direct Assistance Public Water System Equipment Grant.

•Resolution 2024-31, A Resolution Approving a Grant Agreement Between the Office of Budget and Management and the Village of Gratis for the South Well Reconstruction Project.

Council meetings are open to the public, with the exception of executive sessions. There will be no public particpation at this special meeting.