Board hires employees for 2024-25

Erin Bailey was hired by the Brookville Board of Education as a title I math and reading interventionist on a casual labor basis. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Schools board of education approved the employment of several individuals for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board employed Erin Bailey on a casual labor basis as a title I math and reading interventionist as needed, not to exceed 28 hours.

The board granted Jonathan Gaul a one-year limited contract as an elementary music teacher.

The board granted Miranda Nelson a one-year limited contract as a paraprofessional.

The board granted Rhonda Horn a one-year limited contract as a seventh grade math teacher.

The board granted Lisa Childers a one-year limited contract as a cashier/cook.

The board granted Michelle Kreais a one-year limited contract as a cashier/cook.

The board granted Monica Palmer a one-year limited contract as a cashier/cook.

The board accepted the resignation of seventh grade math teacher Kelsey Tiley, effective July 31.

The board accepted the resignation of custodian Robert Cruse, effective July 31.

The board approved the following extracurricular contracts for the 2024-2025 school year:

• certified – Andrea Bietry (girls head golf coach)

• classified – Matt Swabb (assistant golf coach)

The board approved a contract with Maxim Healthcare Service, Inc., of Miamisburg, for nursing services.

The board approved a contract with Gebhart Counseling Solutions, LLC, of Eaton, for a mental health counselor.

The board gave the high school girls basketball team permission to travel on Sept. 15 to Indianapolis.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].