Kaleb Broomhall receives oath of office

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner (left) swears in Kaleb Broomhall as a full-time 24/48 Brookville firefighter. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — Mayor Chuck Letner administered the oath of office to Brookville fire department employee Kaleb Broomhall.

“We are going to swear in a new firefighter, who is a 24/48-hour firefighter. He is our very first one that is full time,” Letner said.

“It’s long overdue and the gentleman who has the right to say that I’ve known for some years. He had good competition in seeking this spot,” Letner added.

Fire chief Ron Fletcher said Broomhall “was part of an internal competitive process that identified him as the top candidate.”

“We feel our responsibility as a senior officer in the department is to always identify where we are and what gets us to the next level as far as the organization goes and Kaleb will be an excellent fit and help us achieve those goals,” Fletcher said.

“I appreciate the police chief (Doug Jerome), the finance director (Michelle Brandt), the law director (Rod Stephan) and the city manager (Jack Kuntz) for assisting our officers and staff in that evaluation,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher also thanked council for the approval of a full-time fire department employee in the 2024 budget.

In other matters, Kuntz announced the fire department received some equipment through a grant from the VFW and CenterPoint Energy.

“The fire department was able to purchase chain saws using a VFW grant and they were also able to purchase gas monitors for the department’s vehicles using a VFW and CenterPoint grant,” Kuntz said.

Fletcher said he appreciates the support from the VFW.

“We gave them some items we needed and they came through for us,” Fletcher said, adding the VFW is “very good to the police and fire departments.”

Fletcher also noted the department received funds from the Smith Family Foundation.

Fletcher said the allotted funds will be used to make enhancements to the department’s training center.

