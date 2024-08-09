National Trail MVCTC FFA annual report

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter has been living life in the fast lane and this year they have accomplished many great things.

On April 13, the chapter came together to celebrate their accomplishments during the NT 500 banquet.

The night started off with members and guests filling the banquet hall and helping themselves to pulled pork, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, and all different types of pies. After everyone had filled their stomachs they were then dismissed to the banquet area where the retiring president blake oswald called the banquet to order and the 2023-2024 officers did opening ceremonies for the last time, secretary Grant Deaton called the roll of members and a total of 479 guests present.

After opening ceremonies our 2023-2024 officer team went on to hand out various awards, from various donors for all of our CDE events (Career development events) to ensure that we award, and recognize all of the accomplishments of the students, and coaches involved in the activities that our FFA chapter held throughout the 2023-2024 school year.

As our presiding officers started the banquet with awards they went through the list of CDE events that we had multiple students, study on and compete in by presenting each member of each team with awards donated by various groups of people, along with mentioning every coach’s name.

The Urban Soil Judging squad competed in both the county and district judging competitions. At the district contest, the team secured the 14th position. Generously donating awards for the team was Lane and Bambi Osswald with Growing Acres Farms. Here are the esteemed members of the team Luke Bowers, Jonah Brinkley, Lillian Cordle, Caliber Davis, Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Abbie Heuer, Madisyn Mann, Tucker Mitchell, James Morgan, Emma Orzechowski, Daniel Osswald, Maya Palmer, and Bradly Pepper-Reid.

The rural soil judging team participated in the county, district, and state contests. They achieved a commendable 6th position at the state level. Leading the team were Blake Osswald, securing 13th place, and Ethan Kosier, earning 15th place. Additionally, Grant Deaton claimed 37th place, while Josh Osswald secured 77th place. Kindly donating the awards was Matthew Bright with Orphaned Iron and Erika Gallaher Here are the outstanding members of the team Grant Deaton, Megan Irvin, Ethan Kosier, Braydan Lee, Josh Osswald, Blake Osswald, Tayten Reynolds, Korbin Sullivan, and Gavin Vance.

For the eighth consecutive year, FFA members have revised or crafted cover letters, resumes with references, and completed job applications to equip themselves for the chapter-wide job interview contest. In this contest, members underwent interviews conducted by community members. The winners from each grade level advanced to the district contest to represent our chapter. The awards for the job interview competition are graciously donated by Jeanny Ott. The following members competed at the district-level Job Interview contest, Division 1 Claire Osswald, Division 2 Morgan House, Division 3 Miranda Otto, Division 4 Thelma Weldy, and Division 5 Abbie Heuer. Morgan House placed first at the District Contest and represented our chapter and district at the state contest.

In the Agricultural Sales contest, members were tasked with selling an agricultural product to the judges and engaging in an interactive team activity. This year, the team focused on trailers. They achieved a commendable second place in the district competition and sixth place at the state contest. Generously donating the award for this achievement is Matt and Kyra Gibbins and Jake, Christy Unger and Family. The team consisted of Aiden Koehl, Kellen Laird, Grace Osswald, and Kaitlyn Schweizer who placed first at the state competition. The team also had Nick Brubaker as an alternate.

The meats team is tasked with identifying 40 distinct retail cuts and placing carcass classes. They are gearing up to compete at the state contest scheduled for April 27th. Guiding the team are coaches John Kimball, Daniel Mann, and Ethan Kosier. Generously donating the awards for this competition are John and Tammy Kimball.The team members include, Luke Bowers, Aidan Koehl, Braydan Lee, Josh Osswald, Daniel Osswald, Dreydon Patterson, and Charles Runyon.

The Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Team undertook the challenge of conducting a business meeting and acing a knowledge test on parliamentary procedure. They showcased their skills at both the sub-district, district and state contests, earning a gold rating at each level. Generously contributing the awards for Advanced Parliamentary Procedure is the Branden and Katie Giffen and Jeff and Jackie Barnes.The team members included, Grant Deaton, Jacob Dickson, Lexi Hake, Morgan House, Megan Irvin, Grace Osswald, Tayten Reynolds, and Ava Spalding.

This year, the novice parliamentary procedure team showcased their skills at the sub-district, district, and state contests, earning a gold rating at each competition. We extend our gratitude to Ashley Caldwell for generously contributing the awards for Novice Parliamentary Procedure the team members are Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Madisyn Mann, Tucker Mitchell, James Morgan, Claire Osswald, Maya Palmer, and Jaeylnn Remaklus.

The Ag Mechanics CDE assesses students’ proficiency across a spectrum of tasks. Team members rotated through 10 diverse stations, where they were evaluated on skills such as wiring, engine parts identification, fluid recognition, micrometer usage, and welding, among others. Guiding the team was Mr. Chuck Hart, and we are grateful for the awards donated by Kerry Unger. The team consisted of Tayden Blevins, Nick Brubaker, Tayten Reynolds, and Hunter Rose.

Public Speaking is an indispensable skill for life, and FFA members have an ideal platform to hone it through our public speaking events. Under the guidance of Mr. Brad Ott, our public speakers were coached to excel. Our creed speakers include Jenna Deaton and Madisyn Mann, their awards were donated by Llyod and Loretta Lee. Beginning Prepared was Brayden Lee And his award was donated by Robert and Vickie Crull. Extemporaneous was Miranda Ott And her award was donated by Abbey Rodefer.

The Agricultural Diagnostics Career Development Event, evaluates students’ ability to diagnose and repair a malfunctioning tractor within a specified time frame. Coached by Chuck Hart, Dereck Vonderhaar, and Tylan Reynolds, our team is well-prepared for the challenge. We express our gratitude to Tylan and Devon Reynolds. for providing the awards The team comprised Blake Osswald and Tayten Reynolds.

The General Livestock Team assesses various aspects of cattle, sheep, goats, and swine. Morgan House demonstrated exceptional leadership, securing 5th place at the state preliminaries among over 1,000 competitors. Morgan will continue to represent our chapter in the state finals as an individual. Guided by coaches Chad and Mindy Ward, the team is well-prepared for success. We extend our appreciation to #TeamWard for providing the awards. This year’s team members included Jarrod Fox, Morgan House, Aidan Koehl , Ethan Kosier, Ethan McAllister, and Kaitlyn Schweizer.

The Equine Management Team is tasked with evaluating various classes of horses, identifying tack, and grading hay. Under the guidance of Holly Killen, the team is well-prepared for these challenges. We are grateful to Grant & Holly Killen for generously donating the awards for the Equine. The team members are Trinity Rothwell, Taryn Rucci, Dylan Smith, Nikoli Webber, and Jody Wintrow.

In poultry judging, members showcase their skills by identifying retail cuts, placing carcasses, grading eggs, and evaluating live birds. The team placed 8th at the state prelims and will be competing in the state finals on April 26th. Guided by Mr. Brad Lokai, the team is well-prepared for the competition. We extend our gratitude to Robert Fischer for generously donating the awards for this event. The team members include Logan Baker, Jacob Dickson, Megan Irvin, Blake Osswald, and Miranda Ott.

In Milk Quality Products the team’s tasks included identifying cheeses, dairy products, milk defects, and discerning between dairy and non-dairy products. Impressively, the team secured 3rd place at the state contest and is now gearing up to compete at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. We extend our sincere thanks Steve and Hope Moore. Guiding the team with expertise and dedication was Mr. Larry Lokai. Team members are Sawyer Davies, Jacob Farno, James Morgan, and Aiden Rader.

In the Outdoor Power CDE members rotate through various stations dealing with small engines. The awards are being donated by Chuck Hart. Team members consisted of. Tayden Blevins, Nick Brubaker, Tayten Reynolds, and Hunter Rose. Tayten Reynolds placed second at the District Contest and will be representing our chapter at the State Contest

The Agricultural Engineering team embraced the challenge of constructing a shop workbench according to precise specifications. Under the guidance of Mr. Ryan Toms from 323 Designs, students learned to utilize CAD software and develop a comprehensive plan for the project. Their dedication has earned them a spot in the state finals. We are grateful for Austin, Ethan and Brianne Kosier for sponsoring the awards in memory of Kian Caldwell, for generously donating the awards for the Ag Engineering team. team members are Nick Brubaker, Grant Deaton, and Aiden Koehl.

After recognizing all members who participated in CDE events, president Blake Osswald moved on to recognizing this year’s honorary degree recipients. This award is for farmers, school superintendents, principals, members of boards of education, chapter advisors, teachers, staff members in agricultural education, business people, and others who are helping to advance agricultural education through the FFA, and who have rendered outstanding service. This year’s recipients were Karen Hamilton and Judy Brown.

Moving on, Secretary Grant Deaton presented the 68 Greenhand candidates with Greenhand FFA Degrees made possible by the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter. The members included Nathan Adkins, Luke Bowers, Ronald Braden, Jonah Brinkley, Eva Carroll-Rogers, Brooklynn Cheek, Nick Clark, Cody Cole, Madilyn Collins, Jasymn Collins, Lillian Cordle, Charlie Cummings, Jerik Curtsinger, Caliber Davis, Olivia Day, Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Gabe Dektas, Bella Downs, Kameo Evans, Jacob Farno, Jarrod Fox, Oliver Garner, Nicholas Griffith, Molly Hall Andrew Hamm, Makenzie Harper, Abbie Heuer, Caydence Hoover, Kobe Johnson, Cayden Kidder, Alex King, Katelyn Kirby, Corban Manlove, Madisyn Mann, Westin Marker, Ethan McAllister, Rowan McMillian, Mia Melchor, Tucker Mitchell, James Morgan, Aaron Nugent, Adley O’Conner, Xavier O’Conner, Emma Orzechowski, Claire Osswald, Daniel Osswald, Maya Palmer, Dreydon Patterson, Bradley Pepper-Reid, Jaeylnn Remaklus, Hunter Rose, Kylie Schul, Alli Shouse, Allison Snyder, Nevaeh Standifer, Korbin Sullivan, Cash Tilton, Dalton Timmons, Kiley Turner, Takota Turner, Leo Upham, Hunter Weber, Nik Webber, Alana Welz, Peyton White, Evan Zurwell, and Jude Zurwell.

Along with Greehand Degrees the National Trail FFA recognizes those members who received their chapter degrees. These recipients include Tayden Blevins, Gage Bond, Colson Conatser, Liam Conway, Sawyer Davies, Jacob Dickson, Colin Dunbar, Logan Green, Lexi Hake, Eli Hall, Ethan Hardy, Morgan House, Braiden Erwin, Charles Kirby, Kellen Laird, Brisa Landeros, Taylor Lawson, Mason Leal, Braydan Lee, Gabe Miracle, Mason Nuse, Isaac O’Conner, Grace Osswald, Blakely Quisenberry, Aiden Rader, Tayten Reynolds, Luke Richie, Adessa Saylor, Matthew Scott, Becca Shockley, Ava Spalding, Summer Stringfield, Chase Wills, and Jody Wintrow.

The most prestigious honor bestowed upon FFA members by the State FFA Association is the State FFA Degree. It represents an exclusive recognition, with only 3 percent of Ohio’s FFA members achieving this esteemed status. We are grateful to Kenton and Marilyn Eyler for generously sponsoring this award. The following members received their State FFA Degrees on May 3, at the Ohio FFA State Convention: Grant Deaton, Megan Irvin, Aidan Koehl, Ethan Kosier, Josh Osswald, Miranda Otto, and Kaitlyn Schweizer.

After state degrees Jacob Dickson, the parliamentarian, recognized the Ag Ball teams. Ag Ball remains a favorite among our FFA members. Under the coaching of Dawson Ward, the varsity team showcased their skills. We extend our gratitude to the generosity of Kira Worley, for donating the awards. The team members include Nick Clark, Grant Deaton, Megan Irvin, Jake Johnson, Aidan Koehl, Ethan Kosier, Braydan Lee, Ethan McAllister, Blake Osswald, Taryn Rucci, and Jody Wintrow. The Junior Varsity Ag Ball team was coached by Walt Mitchel. The awards are donated by Curtis and Jean Osswald. The team members include Sawyer Davies, Jacob Farno, Jarrod Fox, Ethan Hardy, Xavier O’Conner, Aiden Rader, Tayten Reynolds, Trinity Rothwell, Matthew Scott, and Dylan Smith.

The Chapter has been exceptionally active this year, and all these endeavors wouldn’t have been possible without the generous financial support from our community members through our annual citrus and strawberry sales.

Many FFA members dedicated themselves to selling fruit and strawberries, and the FFA acknowledged those who achieved outstanding sales, contributing at least $370 or more to the fruit sale. These members include Logan Baker, Jonah Brinkley, Nick Brubaker, Cody Cole, Caliber Davis, Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Grant Deaton, Jacob Dickson, Bella Downs, Braiden Erwin, Dreydon Patterson, Jarrod Fox, Ethan Hardy, Morgan House, Alex King, Ethan Kosier, Brayden Lee, Corban Manlove, Westin Marker, Tucker Mitchell, James Morgan, Mason Nuse, Claire Osswald, Daniel Osswald, Josh Osswald, Blake Osswald, Grace Osswald, Miranda Otto, Tayten Reynolds, Hunter Rose, Charles Runyon, Allison Shouse, Cooper Smith, Allison Snyder, Ava Spalding, and Hunter Weber. Placing fifth in the citrus sale was Miranda Otto, who sold $1322 in products. The award was graciously donated by Steve and Hope Moore. Placing fourth in the citrus sale was Morgan House, who sold $1338 in products. The award was generously donated by Steve and Hope Moore. Placing third in the citrus sale was Cooper Smith, who sold $1371 in products. The award was kindly donated by Steve and Hope Moore. Placing second in the citrus sale was Ethan Kosier, who sold $ 1424 in products. The award was contributed by Steve and Hope Moore. Placing first in the citrus sale was Tayten Renolds, who sold $1855 in products. The award was sponsored by Chris & Kathy Kitchel.

After recognizing those members who excelled in the fruit sale they moved on to recognizing members who achieved sales of $240 or more in the spring strawberry sale. These members include Belle Anderson, Jameson Armstrong, Logan Baker, Luke Bowers Jonah Brinkley, Jerik Curtsinger, Sawyer Davies, Grant Deaton, Jenna Deaton, Molli Deaton, Jacob Dickson, Colin Dunbar, Braiden Erwin, Jarrod Fox, Morgan House, Ethan Kosier, Madisyn Mann, Mason Nuse, Claire Osswald, Blake Osswald, Grace Osswald, Miranda Otto, Hunter Rose, Adessa Saylor, Summer Stringfield, Hayden Toothman, and Thelma Weldy. The 3rd place Strawberry Sales award was graciously donated by Chad & Sindi Hoke. The award went to Morgan House, who sold $954 worth of products. The 2nd place Strawberry Sales award was generously donated by Rob and Melissa Caldwell. The award went to Mason Nuse, who sold $1,154 worth of products. The Star Strawberry Salesperson award was kindly donated by Robert and Jane Yeazel. The award went to Ethan Kosier, who sold $1324 worth of products.

In honor of Gaylon and Terry L. Hundley, a memorial scholarship has been established, providing a $50 scholarship to attend one FFA Leadership Event. The recipient must demonstrate a strong commitment to personal growth as a young leader, agriculturist, and individual. A Memorial Scholarship was presented this year to James Morgan. This award was generously provided by Shirley Hundley.

The Steve Ott Memorial Scholarship is a $50 award designated for attendance at the 2025 Ohio FFA State Convention. This scholarship honors the memory of Mr. Steve Ott, a dedicated Harvest Land Coop Manager, and a cherished friend and supporter of the National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter. This year the scholarship was presented to Madison Mann and Tucker Mitchell. This scholarship was generously provided by Jeany Ott.

There is remarkable talent within the national trails FFA chapter. The following students have submitted entries for the FFA State Band. The awards for the State FFA Band are graciously donated by Denny and Chrissy Koehl. The following FFA members have been accepted into the Ohio FFA Convention band: Jacob Dickson, Madisyn Mann, and Grace Osswald.

The State FFA Talent event provides Ohio FFA members with a platform to display their unique talents at the Ohio FFA Convention. Each year, only 10 acts are chosen for the talent showcase. Fortunately, the talented Blue Jacket Boys have been selected to showcase their skills at the State FFA Convention. The awards for the State Talent are donated by James and Barbara Gibbins with Gibbins Farms. The Blue Jacket Boys include Grant Deaton, Aidan Koehl, Ethan Kosier, and Blake Osswald.

When FFA members participate in a contest, they are awarded ratings of gold, silver, bronze, or honorable mention based on their performance. This year, all FFA members have received recognition in one of these categories for their dedicated efforts. Ratings are determined by factors such as FFA involvement, academic performance, school attendance, and participation in other activities. The honorable mention awards where generously donated by Tyler & Betsy Glander. The honorable mention recipients include Jameson Armstrong, Calvin Bond, Ronald Braden, Eva Carroll-Rogers, Madilyn Collins, Colson Conatser, Jerik Curtsinger, Gabe Dektas, Braden Denny, Dylan Duffie, Kameo Evans, Alyssa FLores, Mason Gibson, Nicholas Griffith, Molly Hall, Eli Hall, Ethan Hardy, Abbie Heuer, Cayden Hoover, Jake Johnson, James Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Cayde Kidder, Alex King, Charles Kirby, Taylor Lawson, Tiana Leal, Mason Leal, Ethan McAllister, Mia Melchor, Adam Miller, Xavier O’Conner, Isaac O’Conner, Ethan Owens, Dreydon Patterson, Bradley Pepper-Reid, Blakely Quisenberry, Luke Richie, Taryn Rucci, CJ Runyon, AbyGayle Sheldon, Becca Shocley, Alli Shouse, Cooper Smith, Logan Smith, Heavenly Standifer, Darius Taulbee, Dalton Timmons, Henry Toschlog, Kiley Turner, TakodaTurner, Draken Utley, Nik Webber, Jody Wintrow, Jude Zurwell, and Evan Zurwell.

Bronze member awards were donated by Weston & Allie Haws. The bronze recipients include Nathan Adkins, Isabelle Anderson, Jonah Brinkley, Brooklynn Cheek, Cody Cole, Jasymn Collins, Liam Conway, Lillian Cordle, Charles Cummings, Caliber Davis, Olivia Day, Bella Downs, Colin Dunbar, Braiden Erwin, Jacob Farno, Jarrod Fox, Oliver Garner, Logan Green, Andrew Hamm, Makenzie Harper, Katelyn Kirby, Brisa Landeros, Corban Manlove, Westin Marker, Rowan McMillian, Christian Mears, Gabe Miracle, Aaron Nugent, Mason Nuse, Adley O’Connor, Emma Orzechowski, Aiden Rader, Jaelyn Remaklus, Miles Rogers, Adessa Saylor, Donald Scott, Allison Snyder, Addison Sparks, Neveah Standifer, Summer Stringfield, Korbin Sullivan, Cash Tilton, Hayden Toothman, Leo Upham, Gavin Vance, Hunter Weber, Thelma Weldy, Alana Welz, Peyton White, and Chase Wills.

Silver member awards were donated by Preble County Farm Bureau. The silver recipients include Logan Baker, Tayden Blevins, Luke Bowers, Nick Brubaker, Nick Clark, Sawyer Davies, Lexi Hake, Hannah Henderson, Kellen Laird, Tucker Mitchell, JAmes Morgan, Grace Osswald, Maya Palmer, Tayten Reynolds, Hunter Rose, Trinity Rothwell, Kylie Schul, Dylan Smith, and Ava Spalding

The gold member awards were donated by Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery. The gold recipients include Grant Deaton, Jenna Deaton, Mollie Deaton, Jacob Dickson, Morgan House, Megan Irvin, Aidan Koehl, Ethan Kosier, Brayden Lee, Madisyn Mann, Blake Osswald, Claire Osswald, Daniel Osswald, Josh Osswald, Miranda Otto, and Kaitlyn Schweizer.

The Star Awards are presented each year to members, based on their FFA involvement, grades and school attendance. The Star Greenhand Award was donated by David and Deniece Harris. The 2024 Star Greenhand was Jenna Deaton. The Star Chapter member award was donated by Swihart Family Farms. The 2024 Star Chapter member was Morgan House. The Star Junior Award is donated by C&W Gooseneck Services. The 2024 Star Junior Award winner was Grant Deaton. The Star Senior Award was donated by Brianne Kosier. The 2024 Star Senior Award winner was Blake Osswald.

Class scholarship pins are awarded to the class member with the highest GPA. These pins have been generously donated by Jack & Jean Kitchel. The recipients of the class scholarship pins are Freshman Jenna Deaton, Sophomore Morgan House, Junior Miranda Otto, and Senior Blake Osswald.

Every member has an important role to play within the FFA chapter, among these students are the class treasurers that have diligently handled the funds for their respective classes and greatly facilitated record-keeping for our chapter treasurer. This award was graciously donated by Gatherings on the Green Event Venue. The class treasurers are Nick Clark, Colson Conatser, Molli Deaton, Logan Green, Mason Leal, Madisyn Mann, Addison Sparks, Gavin Vance, and Nik Webber.

Each of the classes are assigned one or two committees, each with a dedicated chairperson. These individuals work diligently to organize committee meetings at least once a month and provide regular reports to the chapter during our monthly meetings. Throughout the year, our committees have achieved great success in completing various activities, with some still wrapping up spring initiatives.

The exceptional work of our committees has played a significant role in our chapter’s current ranking as gold and Top 10 FFA Chapter in the State of Ohio. The awards for the committee chairs are sponsored by Mike and Terri Hans. The committee chairs and their respective committees are the Leadership Committee led by Logan Baker, The Scholarship committee led by Hannah Henderson, the Career Success Committee led by Morgan House, the Ag Literacy Committee led by Megan Irvin, the Stakeholder Engagement Committee led by Kellen Laird, the support Group Committee led by Taylor Lawson, the Human Resources Committee led by Tucker Mitchell, the Environmental Committee led by Clair Osswald, the Safety Committee led by Josh Osswald, the Healthy Lifestyles Committee led by Bradley Pepper-Ried, the Citizenship Committee led by Jaelynn Remaklus, the Ag Advocacy Committee led by Dylan Smith, the Economic Development Committee led by Hunter Weber, and the Personal Growth Committee led by Thelma Weldy

Effective record-keeping is crucial for the success of SAEs among our Chapter members. The awards for outstanding record keeping were generously donated by Lee Family Genetics. The members who have demonstrated exceptional record-keeping skills were freshman Luke Bowers, sophomore Morgan House, junior Miranda Otto, and senior Blake Osswald.

Leadership pins are awarded to the class member who best exemplifies the qualities of leadership expected of an FFA member. These individuals demonstrate ambition to initiate, determination to persevere, and self-discipline to maintain control regardless of the outcome. The leadership awards have been generously donated by Tonya Clark. Recipients of the class leadership awards are freshman Claire Osswald, sophomore Brayden Lee, junior Ethan Kosier, and senior Dylan Smith

After all awards were given out the banquet moved on to the emblem ceremony. First year members study the history of the FFA, which is the Student Organization of our Agricultural Education Program. A group of Greenhands presented the FFA Emblem Ceremony, which has become a tradition during our FFA Banquet.

After the Emblem Ceremony it was time to say farewell to the Seniors and congratulate them on completing their journeys as National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter members. Those seniors who have completed the program and maintained a 2.25 GPA from their junior and senior years will receive a $3000 scholarship to use at Sinclair Community College if they desire. Guests were asked to please join in congratulating the seniors as they cross the finish line of their FFA career. After all seniors had walked the stage the chapter reporter presented the year in review video, members and guests sat back and enjoyed the video while looking back on the fun memories they had made this year.

With the end of the banquet quickly approaching it was time to say goodbye to the 2023-2024 officer team. Advisors Carmen and Eric Kennel presented each officer with a plaque and thanked them for all the hard work they had put in this year. The 2023-2024 officer team consisted of the Parliamentarian Jacob Dickson, Historian Lexi Hake, Sentinel Aidan Koehl, Reporter Kaitlyn Schweizer, Treasurer Miranda Otto, Secretary Grant Deaton, Student Advisor Ava Spalding, Vice President Ethan Kosier, and President Blake Osswald.

Following the end of officer recognition, Daniel Man, who was the 2022-2023 Chapter President, introduced Blake Osswald, the 2023-2024 chapter president, to give his retiring address. Once Blake had finished his address the officer team ran out and gave him a big hug before they each walked off the stage for the last time as the 2023-2024 officer team.

Finally it was time to introduce the 2024-2025 officer team for the first time. The Parliamentarian is Molli Deaton, the Historian is Claire Osswald, the Sentinel is Aidan Koehl, the Reporter is Megan Irvin, the Secretary is Lexi Hake, the Treasurer is Jenna Deaton, the Student Advisor is Grant Deaton, The Vice President is Miranda Ott, and the 2024-2025 President is Ethan Kosier.

With the new officers introduced president Ethan Kosier declared the banquet adjourned and the 2023-2024 FFA year came to an end.