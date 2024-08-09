Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

College Corner BOE meeting change

The College Corner Local Schools Board of Education has announced the regular meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 12, will be changed to Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 5:45 p.m.

Englewood Civic Band concert at RTHS

The Englewood Civic Band will perform at the Randolph Township Historical Society’s History Center, 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. Admission is open to all and is free. The concert will take place on the north lawn. Listeners should bring chairs or blankets. Ice cream will be served. There is no rain date.

PCMHRB Committees to meet

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board Finance Committee will meet on Monday, Aug. 19, at 4:30 p.m., at 100 E. Somers Street Eaton, and the Behavioral Health Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Visit the PCMHRB website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected].

ESC Board meeting scheduled

The August regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room and will be for all regular general purposes.

PCMHRB Board meeting

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board’s meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at 100 E. Somers Street, Eaton. Visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public.If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected]

Overdose Awareness & Remembrance Ceremony

The Preble County Mental Health & Recovery Board in collaboration with the Preble County Substance Abuse Prevention Partnership invites the public to attend its 2nd Annual Remembrance Ceremony to bring awareness to the lives lost in the community to overdose. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m., at Fort St. Clair, 135 Camden Rd., Eaton.For more information visit the website at www.pcmhrb.org or email [email protected].

Matter of Balance workshop offered

Goodwill Easter Seals will be hosting a Matter of Balance workshop at the Earl Heck Center beginning on September 13. This award-winning program is designed teach older adults practical strategies to manage falls and increase activity levels. Anyone concerned about falls and interested in improving their balance should consider participating in this workshop. The workshop will be held on Friday from 1-3 p.m. for eight consecutive weeks. There is no cost to participate and all materials will be provided for free. Space is limited so reserve your spot now by calling (937) 836-5929.

Mental Health First Aid-Youth Training

PCMHRB is hosting a Youth Mental Health First Aid training on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) teaches adults how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders in youth. The training is from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and breakfast and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register visit https://www.pcmhrb.org/mental-health-first-aid.html or email [email protected].

Eaton Farmer’s Market each Saturday

The Downtown Eaton Early Bird Farmer’s Market located at the corner of Barron and Somers Streets, will be open, rain or shine, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., each Saturday, through September. For more information or to set up as a vendor, call 937-839-1009, 937-336-3171, or email [email protected].

Road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Wolfrey Road (between mailbox 8557 and Ohio 121,) beginning at Ohio 121 and ending at New Paris-Eldorado Road, is closed for a total bridge replacement. The road will be closed for approximately 10 weeks (approximately Oct. 10.) The road will be closed to all through traffic. Emergency personnel and buses will not be permitted.

Tornado siren testing in Preble County

For the 2024 tornado siren testing season, sirens in Preble County will be tested on the first Wednesday of each month at noon, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, testing will not occur and sirens will be tested the following month.