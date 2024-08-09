PC Land Bank awarded $2.2 million grant

This property at 429 N. Barron Street in Eaton is just one slated to be demolished thanks to the over $2.2 million Preble County Land Bank will receive from the State’s Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program awards Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

COLUMBUS & PREBLE COUNTY — In a “huge win” for the Preble County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank) offiicials on Wednesday, Aug. 7, received word the organization had received over $2.2 million to aid in demolishing blighted properties across Preble County to make way for new development.

Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik on Wednesday announced that more than 1,000 vacant, dilapidated buildings will be demolished to make room for new economic development in nine Ohio counties. The Ohio Department of Development is awarding $67.3 million in funding from the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to tear down the 1,277 blighted structures in Butler, Clinton, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Logan, Lucas, Muskingum, Preble, and Richland counties.

According to the announcement from the state, Preble County Land Bank will receive a total of $2,298,782 to demolish buildings at 584 Swann-Beatty Road in Camden; 107 East Central Avenue in Camden; 114 East Israel Street in Eaton; 1924 Toby Road in Eaton; 429 North Barron Street in Eaton; 5275 West U.S. 35, in Eaton; 200 West Mill Street in Eldorado; 3044 East U.S. 40 in Lewisburg; 110 East Walnut Street in New Paris; 107 Sample Road in West Alexandria; 3225 Ohio 503 in West Alexandria; 45 East 3rd Street in West Alexandria and 123 Beechwood Avenue in West Elkton.

Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted launched the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program in 2021 to help communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.

“These buildings are standing in the way of progress, so it’s time to knock them down,” said DeWine. “Once these structures are gone, we expect to see new economic development opportunities coming into these neighborhoods.”

“These funds will enable our communities to turn forgotten properties into valuable assets that contribute to the modern economy,” said Husted. “This is an investment in the future of Ohio.”

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is funded by the Ohio General Assembly as part of the current operating budget. All of Ohio’s 88 counties were eligible for at least $500,000, with the remaining funds awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional grant recipients will be announced in the coming months.

Since the launch of the program, the Ohio Department of Development has awarded more than $200 million in grants to support nearly 5,000 demolition projects in every county in the state.

“Seeing the plans that our communities have for these sites is inspiring,”Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development, said. “Removing blight can increase property values, revitalize housing markets, and eliminate safety hazards – paving the way for new businesses and opportunities.”

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is part of the Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment, and the demolition of blighted buildings.

Watch for additional comments and plans from the Preble County Land Bank, which were unavailable at press time. The Land Bank will next meet to discuss the funding on Monday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m., in the Preble County Commission Chambers at the Preble County Courthouse.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.