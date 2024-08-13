Boosters sponsoring free athletic passes to EHS students

Eaton High School has reached an agreement with the Eaton Athletic Boosters to sponsor all athletic passes for all students in grades nine through 12, allowing them to attend any home game with a QR code or other designated method. R-H File photo

EATON — Eaton High School has reached an agreement with the Eaton Athletic Boosters to sponsor all athletic passes for all students in grades nine through 12, allowing them to attend any home game with a QR code or other designated method.

Students will be able to attend any game they wish, at no charge.

This is aimed at increasing school spirit and inclusivity, with the Boosters covering the costs through community support and successful joint concessions. The gesture is seen as a thank-you to the community for their continuous support, according to the Boosters.

“We decided it’d be beneficial for not only our student athletes but also for all the students and that’s the mission of Boosters,” Booster Board President Sarah Haynes said. “It’s not only the ones that are on the courts or on the fields, but also all the students who are in the stands.”

“We think it’s a good incentive. It’s a rite of passage when you hit high school, this is something that you receive,” Haynes added.

