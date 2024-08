Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

NEW PARIS — Although inclement weather forced it to be postponed to Sunday, June 30, the National Trail Alumni Car Show brought out classic and antique cars, trucks and motorcycles of all makes and models. The show, an annual fundraiser for NT Alumni Scholarships, included food, music, door prizes and more. Participants were awarded trophies ranging from the Top 50 to Best of Show, Best “Next Gen,” Best Jeep, Best Military and more.