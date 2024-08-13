School’s starting soon: safety highlighted

PREBLE & MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Students across the region are heading back to school over the next two weeks, with two districts starting this Wednesday. Tri-County North Local and Brookville Local Schools’ students will be back in the classrooms on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Depending on grade level, Northmont City Schools’ students will be back in school Aug. 14-21.

Twin Valley South first-12th graders head back to class on Monday, Aug. 19, with pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students starting on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Eaton Community Schools students in first-12th grades return to class on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Preble Shawnee Local Schools will be back in session Tuesday, Aug. 20-Wednesday, Aug. 21, depending on grade level.

Students in the National Trail Local Schools will return on Thursday, Aug. 22.

Students attending MVCTC returned to class Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 12-13.

Schools gearing up for the new academic year means buses will once again be hitting the roads, and school walking zones will see a return to increased pedestrian traffic. Agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and AAA are encouraging drivers to pay attention and remember school bus and pedestrian safety information.

For many students, their days start and end by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a top priority, OSHP said in recent press release.

Since 2019, there have been 6,145 traffic crashes involving school buses in Ohio. During this time, eight crashes involved fatalities, including one student killed on a school bus, officials noted.

“It’s crucial that everyone commits to helping school bus riders get to and from their destinations safely each day,” said Governor Mike DeWine last week. “Bus safety isn’t just the responsibility of the bus driver – other drivers, parents, and students all have a role to play.”

As the buses return to the roadways, the Patrol has a few reminders: Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed; motorists cannot resume driving until the school bus begins moving. The Patrol also reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for delays caused by stopped buses.

School buses are also required to be inspected twice a year to ensure the bus is operating properly. Every bus used to transport students is inspected before the beginning of the school year and once randomly during the year. Since 2019, the Patrol has performed more than 200,000 inspections.

“I am incredibly proud of the dedication our personnel puts into inspecting school buses across Ohio,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol Superintendent. “Their commitment and attention to detail in every inspection helps prevent potential hazards and plays a crucial role in protecting the lives of students every day.”

For example, the Patrol, the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Department of Education teamed up to create new highly-reflective “STOP” decals for the rear of every school bus in the state. Beginning in October 2022, each of the state’s nearly 20,000 school buses were outfitted with the new decals, which made buses more visible in both daylight and at nighttime. The first round of decals were printed by ODOT’s Sign Shop and provided to the schools at no cost.

AAA’s Kara Hitchens said the the 2024-2025 school year being nearly under way and students returning to classrooms and campuses across the area, would mean transportation will undoubtedly be impacted.

AAA reminds drivers and all road users to get back in the mindset of seeing school kids in our neighborhoods and buses on the roads, with a particular focus on safety.

“First and foremost, AAA is reminding drivers to be aware of the increase in traffic around school zones including pedestrians and bicyclists making their way to and from school,” Hitchens, public affairs manager, AAA said in a press release last week. “AAA encourages everyone to slow down, limit distractions and look out for each other during this busy time.”

This time of year is particularly dangerous due to young, inexperienced drivers, school buses, student pedestrians and bicyclists all sharing the road in the early morning and afternoon hours. Through its annual ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ public awareness campaign, AAA aims to help reduce fatalities and injuries among child pedestrians and others during this time of increased risk.

More school-age pedestrians are killed between the hours of three and four p.m. than any other time of day. Motorists need to be especially cautious during these times. School zone speed limits are in place to slow motorists and help save lives.

Understanding school bus lights

Yellow flashing lights mean the school bus is slowing down and about to stop.

Red flashing lights and the extended stop arm mean children are boarding or exiting the bus. Motorists must come to a complete stop a safe distance from the bus. They must wait until the red lights stop flashing, the stop arm is retracted, and the bus starts moving again before they return to their drive.

AAA offers the following tips as the new school year gets under way:

Drop-off/pick-up safety tips

Follow school drop-off and pick-up procedures, and be mindful that these may have changed.

Don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.

Have children exit the vehicle on the “curb side” every time (so they aren’t opening the car door into an oncoming traffic lane or crossing around the front/back of car to get to curb)

Slow down, eliminate distractions, and watch for children.

School bus safety tips

Keep track of time – Be aware of the time of day you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day. More school-age pedestrians are killed from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. than any other hours of the day.

Slow down – Whether in a school zone or residential neighborhood, drivers should keep their speed low and be prepared to stop quickly for increased vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

Come to a complete stop – Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Eliminate distractions – Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone while driving.

Obey Traffic Signs and Signals – Unfortunately, many motorists violate stop signs in school zones and residential neighborhoods, with many failing to come to a complete stop, rolling through a stop sign or not slowing down at all. Motorists are also running red stoplights, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

Pedestrian safety tips

Cross only at corners so drivers can see you. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block.

Use a crosswalk when it’s available. Don’t assume that because you can see the driver, the driver can see you. Always use caution when crossing.

Look all ways before crossing. Look and listen for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Once you have confirmed traffic has stopped, cross when the light indicates it is safe to cross without further hesitation so you have time to cross safely.

Use the crosswalk push-button signal when possible, and cross when the signal allows.

Watch for cars that are turning left or right when you are crossing.

Walk on a sidewalk when it is provided. If you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic, on the left side of the road and as far to the left as possible.

Make it easy for drivers to see you – dress in light colors, wear reflective material or use a flashlight.

Remove headphones and don’t use cell phones or electronic devices when crossing the street.

Watch for white lights on the rear of vehicles, signaling backing up in driveways or parking lots.

Avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend.

Bicycle safety tips

Make sure your child has the skills to ride a bike safely, such as riding in a straight line and signaling to vehicles when turning.

Choose the safest route to bike to school, one with less traffic and slower speeds. Use bike paths if they are available.

Make sure your cyclists understand traffic safety rules, such as riding in the same direction as traffic and stopping at all stop signs and signals.

Explain the importance of wearing a bike helmet to your child. They’re critical to minimizing injury in case of a crash. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, wearing a helmet can reduce the odds of head injury by half.

Ride focused and alert. Never use earbuds or electronics while riding.

“Whether it is in designated school zones or on streets throughout town, everyone needs to remain vigilant – put down the phone, focus only on the road, and pay attention to help students get to and from school safely,” Hitchens said.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.