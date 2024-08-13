TVS-MVCTC FFA receives Living To Serve Grant

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA chapter in West Alexandria, has been awarded a Yearlong Living to Serve Grant in the amount of $2,850.

The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.

TVS-MVCTC FFA is addressing the need for proper hygiene. This idea stemmed from FFA member Jordan Ritchie’s FFA Washington Leadership Conference Living to Serve plan. Ritchie, along with members of the chapter, will conduct the project by organizing and supplying hygiene carts as well as providing hygiene tips to educate the community and students of TVS. By doing this, they will assist with health insecurity in our community.

Students in TVS’ Ag classes and throughout the district will be taught about the importance of hygiene as well as providing personal needs products to help those who do not have easy access to them.

The Living to Serve program provided over $176,590 to FFA chapters in 29 states. The 2024-2025 Yearlong Living to Serve Grants are sponsored by Cargill and Tractor Supply Company.

For more information and a complete listing of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,027,200 student members as part of 9,235 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.