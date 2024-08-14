Derby Days attracts large crowd

The Tri-County North High School Band performs. Terry Baver photos | The Register-Herald Bowers Auto Salvage’s vintage Ford Econoline truck. One of several Corvettes in the parade. Derby driver asked if he is ready to go. Derby racer heads down the ramp. Derby drivers speed down the hill. Derby racers being pulled to the ramp. Crowd cheers on derby racers as they fly down the hill. Egg drop contestant keeps her eye on the egg. Egg drop contestant grimaces as the egg breaks in her attempt to catch it. Egg drop contestant can’t believe she caught the egg without it breaking. Egg drop contestant reaches down to grab the egg. The Tri-County North football team. Grant Wayne performs “Blue Suede Shoes” in the talent show. The Lewisburg Historical Society. Tri-County North band members perform. Larry Whalen 2024 “Outstanding Senior.” Pee Wee cheerleaders. Royal Canin participates in the parade. Amelie Harmons sings “Hopefully Devoted To You” in the talent show. Tri-County North cheerleaders. Tractor pull contestant tries to straighten out the tractor. Tractor pull contestant with the “cool shades” smiles as she peddles. Tractor pull contestant smiles as she pulls the weighted sled. Youthland Academy participates in the parade.

LEWISBURG — A large crowd gathered in downtown Lewisburg for the annual three-day Derby Days festival.

The event kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 8, with the annual kiddie tractor pull that saw youngsters doing their best to peddle a tractor pulling a weighted sled as far as they could go in an attempt to win a trophy.

Three age groups competed in the event with winners declared in all three age groups.

Winners were:

• 3-4, – Mason Powell (3’2”)

• 5-6, – Dallas Hemp (15’)

• 7-8 – Bristol Woodal (22’4”)

Following the tractor pull was the popular egg drop competition. Contestants signed up to do their best to catch an egg dropped from a bucket truck without breaking it.

With each successful catch, the boom lift on the truck was raised so the egg could be dropped from a a higher level.

Competition was fierce, especially in the 17 and over contestants. The boom lift reached to nearly its full height until a winner was finally declared.

Winners were Tori Youngerman (ages 12-16), Bella Cherry (ages 12-26) and Mitchell Bussard (ages 17 and up).

The highlight of Thursday’s event was the talent show where a variety of contestants performed in front of three judges.

The events on Friday, Aug. 9, started with plenty of good food which included a chicken dinner held at the Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Lions Club also served pork chops to a hungry crowd.

In addition to the food, there was plenty of family activities that included games and inflatable bounce houses for the kids.

Music filled the air while people strolled up and down Commerce Street buying a variety of merchandise from vendors who set up booths on both sides of the street.

The events on Saturday, Aug. 10, began with breakfast served by the VFW Auxiliary members at the firehouse.

A bake sale, sponsored by the Lewisburg First United Church of Christ, also took place.

The annual Derby Day Dash 5K race took place Saturday morning as did a dog contest sponsored by Royal Canin.

People lined both sides of Commerce Street to watch the annual Derby Days parade that featured a variety of participants, including the Tri-County North High School marching band.

The highlight of the day was the annual soap box derby where young derby drivers, starting from a ramp, raced their cars down the Dayton Street hill, reaching speeds of nearly 30 mph, to the finish line.

The 27th annual cruise-in took place on Saturday. A variety of cars and trucks were on display with awards for best of show, and free dash plaques were awarded.

Street dancing also took place with music provided by Stacy Crabtree.

The three-day festival concluded with a fireworks display.

