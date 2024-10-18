Camden community blood drive set for Oct. 19

CAMDEN — Honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month by donating blood to help fight cancer at the Camden community blood drive Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St., during the village’s Black Walnut Festival.

Schedule a blood donation with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Cancer and its treatment can damage blood cells causing many cancer patients to rely on regular blood and platelet transfusions to help them survive. One fourth of all blood donations in the U.S. goes to help cancer patients.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through Nov. 2 receives the “Fight Cancer” October Breast Cancer Awareness Month t-shirt. Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive through Oct. 26 to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game Nov. 30 in Columbus.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.