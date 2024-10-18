Church briefs

Trunk or Treat at New Hope

New Hope Church, 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton, is hosting Trunk or Treat this Sunday, Oct. 20, from 4-6 p.m. Chili and hot dogs with toppings, and drinks will be served. The public is invited to come have fun.

Souper Supper at New Hope

New Hope Church,5367 U.S. 35 West, will host its October Souper Supper, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m. Menu will consist of vegetable and cheesy potato soups, ham salad, pimento cheese, and peanut butter sandwiches, salads and desserts, along with tea, coffee, orange drink, and water.

Sojourner Quartet at SCC

Sojourner Quartet will be in concert Sunday, Oct. 27, at 10 a.m. at Somerville Community Church, 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. Sojourner Quartet has been singing gospel music for 30 years throughout the U.S. and Canada. All are welcome, a love offering will be accepted. For more information, contact Pastor Mark S. Crary at 937-671-7245.

Piano, organ concert at Trinity, Oct. 27

Trinity Church in Lewisburg, 511 N. Commerce St., is hosting a piano and organ concert on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. Mary Jane Munson and Diana Haman will present a varied program of piano and organ duets, including sacred, classical, patriotic and even a little sing-along. Munson and Haman received their education and music degrees from Miami University and Wright State University and are both retired music teachers. This is a free concert for the purpose of raising funds for organ maintenance and needed repairs. Donations will be gladly accepted, with all proceeds specifically benefiting organ refurbishment. A brief history of the 103-year-old pipe organ will also be presented by Matt Hunt of Hunt Pipe Organ Services.

No Souper Suppers at New Hope Church

There will be no Souper Suppers at New Hope Church in the months of November and December. The church appreciates the faithful support and looks forward to serving again in 2025.

Hope4Kids at FSB Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden hosts Hope4Kids, a mid-week Bible club designed specifically for children ages 5 years through fifth grade, Wednesdays, weekly from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, offering a fun and engaging opportunity for local children to gain a deeper understanding of the Bible.

Children attending Hope4Kids will participate in a variety of activities including Bible study, interactive lessons, hands-on projects, games, and snack time. To encourage engagement and celebrate accomplishments, children will have the opportunity to earn badges for their achievements throughout the program. For more information contact the church office at 937-452-7291 or visit the website at www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.