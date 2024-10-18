Editor’s note: Organizations in The Register-Herald’s coverage area are encouraged to submit scheduled events and news for the weekly News Briefs. Items can be emailed to [email protected]. Deadline for inclusion in the Wednesday edition is 5 p.m. the Friday prior; deadline for inclusion in the Saturday edition is 5 p.m. the Wednesday prior. Items are published as space allows until the date of events has passed, or for ongoing listings, until removal is requested.

Leaf pickup in Eaton

The City of Eaton Public Maintenance Division has released the following schedule for fall 2024 leaf collection. Leaf collection will occur on the following dates in the listed locations: week of Oct. 21, west side of Barron St.; week of Oct. 28, east side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 4, west side of Barron St.; week of Nov. 11, east side of Barron St; week of Nov. 18, west side of Barron St. During the week of Nov. 25, Eaton Public Maintenance will be doing a final collection of leaves throughout the city.

PCMHRB Finance Committee meeting

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board’s Finance Committee will meet on Oct. 21, at 4:30 p.m., at 100 E. Somers Street, Eaton, Visit the website, www.pcmhrb.org, for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending meeting or for more information, contact [email protected].

PCMHRB meeting

The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board will meet on Oct. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at 100 E. Somers Street, Eaton. Visit the website, www.pcmhrb.org, for meeting information. Meetings are open to the public. If interested in attending the meeting or for more information, contact [email protected].

General Election logic, accuracy testing

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election Logic and Accuracy Testing on the ExpressVote Marking Devices and the DS-200 Digital Precinct Scanners on Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Nov. 1. The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m at the board’s office at Junction Village, as well as the Junction Village Community Room. The public test will be conducted after the conclusion of the digital scanners testing.

Logic & Accuracy Testing of the electronic pollbooks will be conducted on Thursday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 25. This testing will also be conducted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Preble County Board of Elections office at Junction Village.

Upcoming road closure

The Preble County Engineer’s Office reports Twin Creek Road is closed between Moses Road and East Carlton Road for full bridge replacement for approximately 7 weeks (Nov. 4) to all through traffic, between mailboxes 5017 and 4998. Emergency traffic and school buses will not be permitted.

New Paris Masonic Lodge breakfast

New Paris Masonic Lodge breakfast will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7-10 a.m. at Masonic Lodge #106, 116 S. Washington St. in New Paris.The menu will consist of sausage, pancakes, eggs, hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy coffee, juice, water for $9 per adult, $4 per child.