Roundup of area high school sporting events

BOYS SOCCER

Eaton

The Eagles, the No. 12 seed, lost 1-0 in overtime Tuesday to No. 4 seed Oakwood in the opening round of the Southwest 2, Division IV sectional tournament. Senior Brayden Bartley scored to lift the Lumberjacks to victory. Eaton goalkeeper Connor Fitch made 40 saves. Oakwood advances to face Jamestown Greeneview on Saturday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.

VOLLEYBALL

Northmont

The Lady Bolts closed regular season play with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Springfield to improved to 9-5 in conference play and 15-7 overall. The Lady Cats fell to 1-13 and 1-15. Lydia Bridenbaugh led Northmont with 10 kills, 20 set attempts, 16 total service points, three aces, 10 digs and one block. Jadyn Johnson had 10 kills, 19 set attempts, and four blocks. Jenna Hall had nine kills, 20 set attempts, one assist, nine total service points, one ace, seven digs and one block. Elle Gilmore had five kills, 12 set attempts, 15 total service points, two aces, three digs and one block. Ryleigh Hardwick had five kills, 11 set attempts and one block. Emma Lunsford had four kills, 10 set attempts, one dig and one block. Breanna Abels had three kills, five set attempts, 16 assists, 15 total service points, six aces, two digs and one block.

Twin Valley South

The Lady Panthers lost Oct. 10 at Ansonia 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 to finish the regular season at 4-7 in conference play and 10-12 overall. Clara Myers led South with nine kills, 32 set attempts, 12 total service points, two aces and nine digs. Brylii Day had six kills and 19 set attempts. Mya Hundley had six kills, 19 set attempts, eight total service points, and two aces. Lainey Mercer had three kills, 14 set attempts, one assist, nine total service points, one ace and 11 digs. Jayce Mowell had one kill, eight set attempts, three assists, 12 total service points, three aces, and eight digs. Emilee Zinn had 12 digs.

