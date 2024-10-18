West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Heather Guehring, Cheryl Samson, Tina Wagers, Karen Eby, Lois Oligee, Mikaela Woods, Jeff Rivers, Charlie Voge, Judy Corn, Kaylee Dennison, Dale Degler, Kaelee Sizemore, Jack Walker, Willy Dawson, Connie McKinney, Joel DeVilbiss, George Loxley, in memory of Terry Chapman.

Anniversaries this week: Tim and Darlene Bassler, Chris and Tonya Woods, Steve and Darlene Milliken, Tim and Chelsea Byrd, Mic and Melissa Johnson.

American Legion

SAL Fish Fry Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m. is $12 for all-you-can-eat.

Bloody Mary Sundays are available from 12-7 p.m. every Sunday in October.

Chili Cook Off is Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. Bring a crockpot of chili. The best chili wins great prizes.

Ladies’ Night starts at 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

Senior Jam Band meets every Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m.

Save the date for a Monte Carlo Night on Nov. 2. Watch for details.

Turkey Shoot

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club’s 42nd Annual Turkey Shoot takes place at 1 p.m. each Sunday through Nov. 24. The public is welcome. There is a lunch stand in the Clubhouse. Contact Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618, Curtis Early at 937-533-3226 or Paul Price at 937-248-1083.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks of Preble County program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the Foodbanks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden, or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

Youth Pheasant Hunt

Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring a Youth Pheasant Hunt at Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve on Saturday, Oct, 19, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. with complimentary lunch at noon for both sessions. The hunt is open to youth, 12-17 years of age who have completed a Hunter Education Course. Proof of certification is required. The hunt is free but limited to 20 participants with two rooster pheasant per hunt. Ulrich’s Hunting Preserve is located at 4964 Enterprise Road. Contact Curtis Early, 937-533-3226, Paul Price at 937-248-1083 or Floyd Weimer at 937-336-1618 for more information.

AKS Nut Sale

Alpha Kappa Sorority Annual Nut Sale is ongoing with fresh English Walnuts, whole almonds, pecan halves or pieces, or salted cashews for $11 per pound bag. Candied nuts are available by request. Contact Missy Riegel at 937-248-4166. Alpha Kappa Sorority is a philanthropic organization that raises funds for two TVS scholarships, and contributes to various needs in the community. For additional information, visit Facebook at Alpha Kappa Sorority West Alexandria.

Beggar’s Night

Beggar’s Night will be Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8 p.m. in the village. All who wish to join the Costume Parade are to meet at Roselius Insurance on E. Dayton St. by 5:30 p.m. Kiwanis Club costume judging will take place immediately following the parade at the parking lot across from the Town Hall, with prizes according to age and categories of costume.

Library News

Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. is Costume, Cosplay-building

Satrday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. is Haunted W. Alex Paintings Adult Craft

Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Adult Book Club, featuring Verity by Colleen Hoover.

Saturday, Oct. 26, is LEGO Club from noon-1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11, is National Origami Day. At 5:30 pm. Miss Bonnie will teach how to make amazing patriotic paper crafts.

Tues. Nov. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. November Family Night is all things Mo Willems.

Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m. is Kids Book Club

Fri. Nov. 15, is National Odd Sock Day. Show the Librarian your mismatched socks to receive a treat!

Sat. Nov. 16, is International Game Day. Bring your friends and pick any game board on the shelf.

Mon. Nov. 18, is High Five a Librarian Day. High Five and receive a special treat.

Nov. 30, is LEGO Club from noon to 1 p.m.

Mondays from 1-4 p.m. Book a Reference Librarian for all computer-related assistance.

Library phone: 937-533-4095; fax: 937-533-4119. Open Monday and Wednesday from noon-7 p.m., Tuesday: 1-7 p.m., Friday: noon- 4 p.m., and Saturday: 10 a.m-2 p.m.

BINGO

Starting Nov. 7, BINGO takes place every Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at 25 E. Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m., Early Bird starts at 6 p.m. with main series immediately following after the first break. Hog Wild never hit before last season, so it will continue to grow. Proceeds support the Fire & EMS associations and each association helps offset the cost of equipment purchases out of the main department budget.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible with handicap parking available. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Current needs are spaghetti sauce, egg noodles, all soups, canned peas, pancake mix, saltine crackers and chicken ramen noodles. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support from the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 26, from 4-6 p.m.

Join us for Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The Women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., the Sleep Mat Project group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Oak Street Brethren Church

Oak Street Brethren, formerly the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, invites you to join us at 9:15 a.m. for Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. for Worship Service on Sundays at 22 E. Oak St., or on the Oak Street Brethren Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Dr. Contact The Reverend David Spears at 937-839-1024 or www.cbcwales.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Salem Kids, for children in preschool through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Ministry meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday, next on Oct. 19, in the Fellowship Hall for Bible study, breakfast, fellowship, and prayer. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

First Communion classes will meet every Sunday in October, at 12:30 p.m. in the Youth Room.

The Annual Congregation Business Meeting will be held following worship service on Sunday, Nov. 17. The purpose of this meeting is to elect council members and approve the budget for 2025.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accept coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.

Applications are available for the Marie Reynolds Memorial Scholarships, due back to the Church Secretary’s office no later than Oct. 30. Applications, with a list of qualifications, can be found in a folder on the Church Secretary’s door, or on the shelf at the back of the Sanctuary, and can be mailed to 70 E. Dayton St. If you have any questions, please contact Wendy Chesney at 937-336-2027 or [email protected].

Special offering for October is the Community Action Partnership Thanksgiving Meal at the Fairgrounds.