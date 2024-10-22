Blue Devils fall to Valley View in double overtime

Running back Walt Adams breaks through the line with Trent Brooks opening up a hole in the Valley View defense. Submitted photos | Suzanne Chambers Outside linebacker Lane Willoughby (17) brings down a Spartans ball carrier as defensive backs Jayden Resor (10) and Hunter Gisewite (33) lend assistance. Dane Moore hauls in a pass for a 35 yard gain as Valley View defensive backs Kace Kozarec (4) and Casey Foley give pursuit. Jayden Resor looks downfield after snaring a pass.

BROOKVILLE — Brookville battled Valley View on Friday but lost to the Spartans 27-21 in double overtime.

Brookville is now 5-4 on the season and need to win this week to ensure not having to play Clinton-Massie or Wyoming on the road in the postseason next week. Valley View is now 7-2 and will battle Waynesville for the SWBL Buckeye Division Championship Friday in Germantown.

The Blue Devils forced overtime by stopping a late fourth quarter drive by the Spartans after having tied the game with 4:49 remaining. Bayne Boston scored on a quarterback sneak tush push to set up Walt Adams tying PAT boot.

In the first overtime Lane Willoughby intercepted a Spartan pass. Brookville took over and was stopped a yard short on third down and opted to try to win the game on a 27-yard field goal attempt with a severe angle. The boot sailed just wide right.

In the second OT period Brookville attempted another 27 yard field with a severe angle and this time the ball went wide left.

Valley View then scored in three plays as Tristen Smith ran the ball from the eight-yard line and the Spartans celebrated with the 27-21 victory. It was the second time Brookville has lost a football game in double-overtime, the previous being against Waynesville in the postseason last November.

Brookville took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards in 15 plays and Boston scored on a tush push sneak to take a 7-0 lead.

Valley View answered in three plays. Brody Hopkins rambled 16 yards, caught a pass from Brody Gibbs and went to the eight, and then caught another pass from Gibbs for the touchdown. Brayden Bell made the score 7-7 with 2:29 remaining in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils responded by scoring in five plays with Jayden Resor scoring on a five yard run. The score was set up by a 17 yard pass from Boston to Resor and a 51 yard run by DJ Moore. It was 14-7 Brookville, a score that stood at halftime.

The Spartans opened the second half scoring with a 12-play, 55 yard drive with Smith scoring on a 12 yard scamper to tie the game 14-14.

Brookville punted on its next possession with Valley View taking over at the Brookville 30. Smith and Anthoney Valenti took turns running the ball in the possession. On fourth and goal at the two, Valenti circle right end and scored for the Spartans. The PAT made the score 21-14 with 11:17 left in the game.

Brookville responded with a 12 play drive covering 57 yards to tie the game. From the six-inch line Boston scored on a tush push assisted by Jordan Meyers. The game was tied at 21 with 4:49 remaining.

Valley View let the clock run out after Gibbs was sacked on back-to-back plays by Lane Willoughby and Brayden Reich to send the game into overtime.

Stats show Brookville gained 335 yards, 268 rushing. The Spartans had 224 total yards, 143 rushing. Brookville had 71 plays and the ball for 27:02. VV had 62 plays and the ball for 20:58.

Brookville stats show Walt Adams had 150 yards rushing on 24 totes and DJ Moore 92 yards on nine lugs. Jayden Resor scored a touchdown and Bayne Boston a pair of touchdowns. Tackles show Jake Lenser with eight and three assists, Walt Adams had seven plus five assists; Brayden Reich had six plus an assist. DJ Moore had five stops and two assists.

Brookville wraps up the regular season Friday at home against Franklin on Senior Night. You may listen to the game on Brookvillesports.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.