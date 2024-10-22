Brookville boys soccer team routs Urbana

Aden Metcalf nails his second goal of the first half past Urbana goalkeeper Riley Mounce to give the Devils a 4-0 lead. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Dom King scored two first half goals to help lift Brookville to an 8-0 tournament win over Urbana.

BROOKVILLE — Aden Metcalf scored a hat trick Saturday night with two first half goals and one in the second half to cap the scoring as the Brookville soccer team scored an 8-0 victory over Urbana to advance to the district quarterfinal.

Dom King scored two first half goals, Branson King had one with one assist, Roman Whorton one goal and three assists and Metcalf had two assists in a mercy rule game that ended with 30:24 remaining in the second half.

Urbana scored an “own goal” to put Brookville up 7-0 before Metcalf ended the match with his third goal of the night.

Ayden Cowens made two saves in goal to earn the shutout.

Metcalf is leading the Devils with 26 goals for the season with Dom and Branson King each having a good mix of goals and assists to give Brookville a balanced attack. Dom has 18 goals and 13 assists while Branson has 15 goals and 13 assists.

Brookville completely dominated the match keeping unrelenting pressure on the Hillclimbers goal.

With the victory the Blue Devils improved to 15-3-0 overall while Urbana ended its season at 3-13-2.

“We are fifteen and three at this point and I am super excited about that. It’s the second-most wins in program history in a season, which is really exciting stuff,” said Brookville coach Dylan Harris.

“Luckily we did all the hard work to get us these home games in tournament play,” Harris noted. “We’ve got another one on Tuesday and that game will be very competitive and we are looking forward to it.”

Oct. 22 the Devils, the No. 3 seed, will host No. 4 seed Oakwood which scored a 3-0 victory Saturday over No. 10 seed Jamestown Greeneview.

“We played both of those teams earlier in the year and we Greeneview and lost to Oakwood, so we are happy to play either one and expect a great match,” Harris added.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].